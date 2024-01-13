KY Chamber seeks nominations for new award, Young Professional of the Year, ages 40-and-under

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has announced a new award to recognize a young professional for their leadership, innovation, and service in their career and community.

Nominations for Kentucky’s Young Professional of the Year award are now being accepted on the Chamber’s website. Nominees must be ages 40 and under.



The recipient of this award will be recognized at the Kentucky Chamber’s Inaugural Young Professionals Summit on Tuesday, April 23, in Louisville.





Nominations for this award will close on Tuesday, February 13. Following the nomination period, four young professionals will be chosen to compete in a public voting contest that will take place on the Chamber’s social media channels.

The voting period will be held March 1-March 23 where the Chamber will make one post featuring each of the four nominees on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. When the voting period closes on March 23, the votes will be calculated by the combined number of shares and likes on Facebook, retweets on Twitter, reposts on LinkedIn, and shares on Instagram.

The winner of the Kentucky Young Professional of the Year Award will be contacted by Monday, April 1st.

For more information on the Kentucky Chamber’s Inaugural Young Professionals Summit, visit kychamber.com/events.



To learn more and nominate a young professional for this award, visit kychamber.com/ypaward.

