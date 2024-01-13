Leadership Kentucky accepting applications for Class of 2024; nomination form available online

Leadership Kentucky is now accepting nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2024.

Leadership Kentucky connects a diverse group of leaders with a variety of career accomplishments and volunteer activities to gain insight on complex issues facing Kentucky. In a series of seven monthly, three-day sessions held at various locations throughout the state, participants will meet with Kentucky leaders and explore the state’s resources and opportunities.

“We are excited to welcome nominations for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2024. Our curriculum has a positive impact on leaders from every corner of Bluegrass State by encouraging each participant to be strong pillars of support within their communities,” said Janice Way, President of Leadership Kentucky. “Leadership Kentucky is proud to advance strong leaders, equipped with knowledge about the importance of each region of our state while paving a path of success for the Commonwealth.”

Leadership Kentucky Class of 2024 will begin in June at the historic Boone Tavern in Berea and will travel to Ashland, Paducah/Eddyville, Louisville, Hopkinsville/Ft. Campbell, Central Kentucky/Frankfort, and Northern Kentucky. Each session will cover topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and environment, social justice, education, healthcare, agriculture, and government.

If you or someone you know is interested in being a member of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2024, the nomination form is available online at www.leadershipky.org. Potential applicants will receive full application instructions via e-mail once nominated. All Leadership Kentucky Class of 2024 applications will be due early-March.

Leadership Kentucky