KY Organ Donor Affiliates marks record-breaking 2023 with 693 lives saved through donations

For the sixth consecutive year, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) has eclipsed its previous records in saving lives and expanding the donor registry.

In 2023, the gift of life from 299 organ donors translated into a remarkable 729 transplants, the most in KODA history. Thousands more individuals were impacted through tissue donation. This marks a notable 25% increase in organ donation and a 20% increase in organs transplanted compared to 2022 and the highest number of lives saved, 693, in any given year.

“Every day, our goal is to save lives, and we are consistently amazed by the selfless choices people make when they choose donation,” said Julie Bergin, President and CEO of KODA. “Giving the gift of life is the most generous act a person can make, and without our donors and donor families, we would have lost nearly 700 of our community members last year.”

In 2023, KODA saw the highest number of donations and transplants for hearts, kidneys, livers, and lungs, saving more lives than ever before in a single year. Heart donation and transplantation increased by more than 10%, kidney donation and transplantation rose by more than 29%, liver donation and transplantation increased by nearly 18%, and lung donation and transplantation was up more than 14%. Additionally, 633 generous tissue donors provided healing to nearly 50,000 patients in need of a transplantable graft for medical procedures, such as heart valve replacements, skin grafts and orthopedic surgeries.

The organization received crucial support in collaboration with 125 hospitals and three regional transplant centers within KODA’s service area, enabling another year of unprecedented achievements in KODA’s work to save and heal lives.

KODA continues to build partnerships with vital entities such as the Eye Bank of Kentucky (EBKY), funeral homes, Kentucky coroners and medical examiners, Nationwide Organ Recovery Transport Alliance (NORA), and UPS, all playing instrumental roles in the mission’s success.

EBKY reported that 875 cornea donors gave the gift of sight in 2023.

Additionally, KODA partners with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver’s License Offices and Donate Life Kentucky Trust. Alongside KODA, the Trust provides public education about the mission and works to grow the Organ & Tissue Donor Registry. The Trust reports that more than 90,200 individuals joined Kentucky’s confidential organ, eye, and tissue donor registry in 2023. Registering as a donor gives hope to those waiting by expressing their wish to be a donor, if clinically possible, to save lives.

“Not only did we exceed expectations for saving lives through donation and transplantation, but we also continue to grow our staff throughout our service area, including expanding into a new office in Pikeville. Additionally, we created a comprehensive training and development department for our clinical teams, which we hope will increase quality and efficiency while decreasing orientation time so they can be in the field supporting the mission as soon as possible,” said Bergin. “We also witnessed the future of lifesaving innovations with our first unattended kidney flying on a perfusion pump. We expanded our Aftercare Program for families, including our first-ever kids camp for grieving children and a new community Holiday Honor Walk. All these advancements would not be possible without the compassion and dedication of our partners, staff members, volunteers, and, of course, our donors and donor families.”

Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates remains at the forefront of saving lives and fostering a culture of generosity that extends beyond its previous accomplishments, ensuring hope and healing for those in need of organ and tissue transplants.

Those interested in becoming a donor can register online at RegisterMe.org to bring hope to those waiting. For more information about organ, tissue, and cornea donation, please visit donatelifeky.org.

Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates