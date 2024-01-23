Southbank Partners, Retail Strategies to partner for market analysis of NKY commercial corridors

Southbank Partners, a nonprofit regional economic development organization in Northern Kentucky, has announced a partnership with Retail Strategies for a market analysis of several commercial corridors in the region. The downtown division of the company, Downtown Strategies, will conduct the market visits and provide an analysis for each corridor.

“Over the last several years, Northern Kentucky has seen unprecedented public and private investments that continue to transform our region. Having an outside partner like Retail Strategies spend time in each community making recommendations on community development and placemaking will further our efforts for long-term growth of the area,” said Will Weber, president and CEO of Southbank Partners. “Focusing on pivotal corridors in each locality strengthens the region and our mission to create connected communities and resilient downtowns for small businesses and enhanced quality of life for residents and visitors alike.”

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to engage with Southbank Partners and their stakeholders as they collaboratively address economic development challenges and opportunities on the southside of the Ohio River,” said Mill Graves, Director of Community Partnerships for Retail Strategies. “Through our discovery and exploration of the Northern Kentucky market, our Retail Strategies team is excited to offer a corridor-centric project that focuses on corridor transformation and improved connectivity across the urban core of Northern Kentucky. Our team will provide resources and recommendations to enhance and advance economic development initiatives across the Southbank communities.”

The Downtown Strategies team will conduct in-market visits in each focus corridor and provide a market analysis and downtown corridor assessment from each individual visit. The assessments will include actionable and transformational strategies for community and downtown advancement.

