Newport Independent Schools to host author/actress Karyn Parsons, NKU professor David Childs

Newport Independent Schools will host two distinguished guests today as part of its Culturally Responsive Teaching & Learning program encouraging creation of an inclusive learning environment.

Organized by Katina Brown, Director of District Wide Services, the special program will feature Karyn Parsons, renowned for her iconic role as Hilary Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and Northern Kentucky University Professor Dr. David Childs.



Today, she is the founder of Sweet Blackberry, an award-winning series of children’s animated films and books sharing stories of unsung black heroes in history. The films feature narration from such notable talents as Alfre Woodard, Queen Latifah, Chris Rock, and Laurence Fishburne. They have been screened on HBO and Netflix and are enjoyed by schools and libraries across the country.

Parsons has also authored the Sweet Blackberry picture books Flying Free: How Bessie Coleman’s Dreams Took Flight and Saving The Day, which tells the story of how Garrett Morgan invented the traffic signal. Karyn’s debut novel, How High The Moon, was released in March 2019. Her latest novel, Clouds Over California, will hit bookshelves in July 2023.

Dr. David Childs is a Professor of Social Studies, History, Education and Director of the Black Studies Program at Northern Kentucky University (NKU). He earned two Masters’ degrees and a Ph.D. from Miami University of Ohio. He received a Doctorate of Divinity from Temple Bible College and Seminary in Cincinnati. He is also president of Cultural Diversity Consultants, LLC, an educational consultant organization that focuses on diversity, Black studies, educational leadership and social studies curriculum.

Dr. Childs is an international scholar, having worked in Mexico, Canada, France, England and Liberia, Africa. He has expertise in history, Black studies, social studies education, theology and diversity. He has published over 200 academic articles and book chapters. He is also a novelist and has published a historical fiction novel on slavery and freedom for young adults. Dr. Childs is currently working on a documentary film for Kentucky Educational Television (KET) and PBS featuring his research on the underground railroad in Kentucky and Ohio. The film is set to come out in August of 2024. The work is a collaboration with George Clooney and his father Nick Clooney.