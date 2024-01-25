NKY Children’s Advocacy Center’s Vickie Henderson retiring; Lauren Mason named new executive director

After over three decades of dedicated service, Vickie Henderson, the executive director of the Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center (NKYCAC), has announced her retirement. She will be succeeded by Lauran Mason, who has been with the organization for over ten years.

Henderson’s unwavering commitment to providing effective and compassionate services to child victims of abuse has left a lasting mark on the organization and the community.

She led the children’s advocacy center movement by establishing the first CAC and conducting her first forensic interview at a children’s advocacy center in 1992. In her 30 years of leadership, she conducted over 6,000 child forensic interviews and played a pivotal role in transforming NKYCAC from a grassroots effort into a thriving organization. Under her guidance, NKYCAC became a model for other centers in Kentucky and beyond.

One of Henderson’s significant achievements was the collaboration with the cities of Florence and Ft. Thomas in 2008 to obtain community block grant funding for the construction of the current NKYCAC in Florence — the first free-standing custom-built Children’s Advocacy Center in the Commonwealth.

Henderson’s impact extends beyond Northern Kentucky; she was instrumental in forming the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kentucky and played a key role in shaping CAC-related state statutes and administrative regulations. Her work with the National Children’s Alliance, where she served as a site reviewer, further strengthened children’s advocacy services nationwide.

Reflecting on her legacy, Henderson said, “being part of the Northern Kentucky community and witnessing the hard work of our multidisciplinary team members in protecting children, the commitment of individuals, businesses, churches and foundations joining together to ensure children have access to forensic interviews, medical exams, advocacy, therapy, and educational services has been life changing. As the founding executive director I have been inspired, humbled and blessed to have had the opportunity to assist in protecting children in Northern Kentucky.”





Lauren Mason, MSW, CSW, who has been an integral part of NKYCAC, will step into the role of chief executive officer following Vickie’s retirement. Mason has held various positions within the organization, including multidisciplinary team coordinator, forensic interviewer, and program director. Over the past decade, Mason conducted over 4,000 forensic interviews, demonstrating a deep commitment to the well-being of child victims.

“I am dedicated to the fidelity of the Children’s Advocacy Center model, embracing its strengths in teamwork, prevention, safety, and justice for all children and families,” said Mason.

Mason expressed her excitement about the future, saying, “Vickie’s vision for child victims in Kentucky over the last 33 years has shaped the Center into what it is today. I look forward to carrying on her legacy but also growing and expanding services into the future.”

Mason’s accomplishments include developing Kentucky’s forensic interviewing curriculum in collaboration with the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kentucky. She has provided peer reviews for forensic interviewers statewide and facilitated basic and advanced forensic interviewer courses.

“As Board Chair it is a privilege to work alongside someone who has vision and passion for the mission at hand. Vickie is known for planning what is next and best for the children, families, and NKYCAC, her retirement has been no different. For three years she has worked on the succession planning, pulling in experts to ensure a smooth transition. She has built a nonprofit that has saved countless lives, her legacy will continue as she has trained the best. We look forward to where NKYCAC will go and cheer Vickie on in her retirement,” said NKYCAC Board of Directors Chair Chris Carle.