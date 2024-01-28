Parents of boy, 3, who shot, killed his 2-year-old brother in Covington, charged with manslaughter

Staff report

Detectives from Covington’s Criminal Investigation Bureau responded with the Evidence Collection Unit to the 2500 block of Warren Street for a report of a 2-year-old child shot.

Police announced that at around 12:44 p.m. Thursday, officers were called and officers and ambulance crews responded. The child was rushed to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Later, detectives charged three people in connection with the death of the 2-year-old child.

They are:

• Selena Farrell, 23, of Covington, the mother of the victim. Charges include Manslaughter 2nd Degree, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, and Abandonment.

• Tashaun Adams, 21 of Covington, is the Father of the victim. Charges include Manslaughter 2nd Degree and Hindering Apprehension.

• Jeremiah Thomas, 20, of Elsmere. Hindering Apprehension.﻿

At a subsequent press conference, Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said the child’s 3-year-old brother fatally shot him with a loaded handgun left within his reach.

“This was very much avoidable,” Sanders said.

Sanders told reporters the case would be presented to a grand jury as a second-degree manslaughter, defined by Kentucky law as wantonly causing the death of another person. There is no case law in Kentucky for charging parents, but Sanders believes there is enough evidence to support the charge. The grand jury will decide the change that will be presented to the circuit court.