Tom Belanich named head of EGC Construction firm in Newport, leads 135 employees

Tom Belanich has been named the new leader of EGC Construction, a general contractor and design-builder located in Newport.

Belanich succeeds Jim Brunemann, who led EGC for four years and retired in late 2023 after a 50-year career in the industry.

“I’m excited to lead EGC’s 150 employees as the company surpasses the milestone of 45 years in business,” Belanich says. “It’s a privilege to drive EGC’s continued growth as we safely deliver on quality, schedule and cost goals for our local, regional and international customers.”

Prior to this role, Belanich was Industrial Vice President at Messer Construction Co., which acquired EGC in 2019.

He has extensive experience supporting client relationship development and construction operations for industrial and manufacturing customers.

Belanich has a bachelor’s degree in business economics from Wright State University. He joined Messer’s Dayton office in 2013 and is a 2016 graduate of Leadership Dayton.

