President Bernie McKay says Haile Foundation rounds out its programming staff with John Yung

A year and a half after Bernie McKay was named the new President & CEO of the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation, the Foundation welcomes a fourth program manager, John Yung, to complete the Haile Foundation programming staff. Yung rounds out the team by joining other relatively new hires, Calcagno (Cal) Cullen and Kirsten MacDougal, who focus on the Foundation’s community investment strategies, along with Jason Pompilio and Scott Getz, who are an integral part of the grants administration process and financial management.

Yung has dedicated his career towards advancing communities in development, planning, and zoning, and will be leading Civic and Community investments for the Haile Foundation. With experience in urban planning, both in the private and public sectors, he works to develop communities focusing on revitalizing and enriching city centers and neighborhoods. John is skilled in land use code analysis, development plan review, project implementation and has vast experience in engaging community leaders. His previous work has included comprehensive planning, economic development, zoning codes, public speaking, community engagement, and urban forestry.

Cal Cullen is leading the Arts and Culture investment vision for the Haile Foundation. Intent on building a community through socially engaged art and providing support for artists in the Midwest, Cal co-founded Wave Pool in 2014, a contemporary art center that drives community change and connection. She has a background in community organizing, arts leadership, and museum education; previously working at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Community School for Music and Arts in Mountain View, CA. As an accomplished social-practice artist herself, Cal brings a creative and empathetic lens to arts funding that merges her credentials steeped in education, community development, and place-based social engagement.

Kirsten MacDougal is leading strategic investments in Education for the Haile Foundation with a commitment to advancing an education ecosystem that not only ensures effective and equitable access to learning for all children, but also focuses on individual growth, no matter a child’s strengths and challenges. Previously, as Executive Director of Adventure Crew, Kirsten expanded their outdoor recreation program for city teens to provide greater experiential education, social emotional learning, and pathways to green-industry employment. She also served as President of Mercy secondary education in Cincinnati, a system that was seen regionally as an academic leader of whole child education and provider of support services for individual student success.

In addition to the Foundation’s program managers, Jason Pompilio recently joined the Haile team as the Grants and Office Administrator. With a vast background in economics and legislative affairs, Jason has worked across many industries, most extensively in the nonprofit arena. His experience and organizational skill set serves as valuable support to the programming team and to the Foundation’s grantees.

Scott Getz joined the Haile Foundation as Finance Manager in 2022 after retiring from a 25-year career with Fidelity Investments. At Fidelity, Scott served in a variety of roles, including Financial Analyst, Marketing Analyst and on the Competitive Intelligence team.

John, Kirsten, Cal, Jason and Scott join Senior Program Manager, Chris Bochenek, who has been with the Haile Foundation since its inception leading the Human Services community investment work. Chris has historical knowledge of the community’s human services providers and is dogmatic in helping ensure critical resources are effectively directed to organizations serving those most in need.

President & CEO Bernie McKay said, “Collectively, our team members possess a wealth of experience and education in the foundation and not-for-profit sectors. While each has a lead area of focus in supporting the Haile Foundation’s core philanthropic objectives, they work collaboratively to model the very type of partnerships and synergy that can bring about the greatest impact in our community. This is a highly motivated and energized group of individuals focused on driving systemic change and improving the lives in our community.”