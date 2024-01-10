Mike Tussey: The wonder years of radio with WSAI’s Big Jon and Sparkie

Once upon a time in America we were not at the movie theaters, but we were at home cuddling up to our AM radio listening to our favorite shows.

The “era” was the 1930’s and 40’s. Television was an idea, and by the mid to late 1940’s and early 50’s it was dynamite.

In the 1930’s radio ownership at home in America was 40%. By 1940, that number soared to 90%.

There was good reason.

Radio had developed a mass culture of entertainment with accents on news and sports.

I grew up in the 40’s and just like any other kid in America, was looking for ways to keep entertained.

Sure, we had our comic books and the movies, but something caught my attention right there at home that the comic books didn’t have.

It was imagination.

Radio was like a magnet that drew me closer to the speaker and once there, I was captured and my imagination took me to wherever the voices were complimented by scenes, sound effects of drama, comedy and music.

In 1938, there was a radio broadcast of science fiction; a story entitled “The War of the Worlds” with actor Orson Wells.

Imagination took over because it seemed so real. America panicked – believing that Martians had invaded New Jersey.

My instrument of travel to the great land of imagination was our huge Zenith floor model radio which could produce any type entertainment a 9 year old could ever wish for.

I remember historic stations such as KDKA, WSM, WJJD, WLW and of course, the litany goes on and on.

Radio shows that caught my attention were these: THE SHADOW, JACK BENNY, OUR MISS BROOKS, THE LONE RANGER, LIFE WITH LUIGI, YOURS TRULY-JOHNNY DOLLAR, STOP THE MUSIC, FBI AT PEACE AND WAR, and even THE DON McNEILL BREAKFAST CLUB from Chicago.

The Breakfast Club aired 5 days a week from 1933-1968 with a reported daily audience across America of over 1 million listeners.

There are just too many successful shows to mention them all. But, what I found just dialing around was great entertainment for that era in America.

December 27, 1947 a huge kids show debuted on Television that would become a legend entitled “Howdy Doody.”

Success with shows such as “Howdy Doody” was not limited to just television. Radio found tremendous success with kids’ shows as well.

In 1948, while scanning the dial, I picked up a radio show entitled “BIG JON AND SPARKIE” that originated in Cincinnati at WSAI and by 1950 was carried on 181 ABC stations.

The show’s success covered the week days, but Big Jon and Sparkie hit the airways with a two-hour Saturday show – “NO SCHOOL TODAY” heard weekly by 12 million listeners on 275 stations.

The show’s instrumental theme song was “TEDDY BEARS’ PICNIC.”

Later, these lyrics were added and sung by Ann Stephens:

“If you go down in the woods today, you’re sure of a big surprise. If you go down in the woods today, you better go in disguise. For every bear that ever there was, will gather there together because today’s the day the teddy bears have their picnic.”

The radio program was even adapted into a comic book, BIG JON AND SPARKIE!

So, who was BIG JON?

Jon Arthur, from Pittsburgh, began his radio career at WJLS in Beckley, West Virginia signing on in 1939.

Later, it all began in 1951 at WSAI in Cincinnati when Arthur began is BIG JON AND SPARKIE SHOW when he created the character of Sparkie as “the little elf from the land of make believe who wanted more than anything else in the world to be a real boy.”

The voice for Sparkie was the recorded voice of Jon Arthur at a fast speed.

In fact, Arthur voiced all the characters on the show based on people he knew growing up.

It wasn’t long that the show produced a Sparkie puppet and even the aforementioned BIG JON AND SPARKIE comic book.

Television was beginning to make giant strides into the broadcasting profession with radio shows making the transition over to TV.

However, the programs – BIG JON AND SPARKIE and NO SCHOOL TODAY did not make it.

Nevertheless with some creative ideas, the shows continued on with new life for 20 years from 1962-1982 on the Family Radio Network.

During the 60’s Jon Arthur had also moved to broadcast mid-days at WKRC in Cincinnati.

Jon Arthur, the architect of it all, sadly passed away in 1982 at the age of 64.

Our imagination as mentioned earlier, is a wonderful gift we all have, young or old. It can be and usually is a catalyst not only for entertainment, but for great success as well.

Certainly, Big Jon and Sparkie with their radio antics kept millions entertained with humor and imagination for many years.

During this era, came the “Network Serials” as well.

Legendary shows such as: Little Orphan Annie, The Green Hornet, The Lone Ranger, Superman, Gene Autry and of course, Red Ryder and Little Beaver.

In fact, Superman serials began on radio in 1940.

By the early 1950’s many of these legendary shows transcended into television and the rest is history.

I remember well my years in radio when it all began in 1961 at a small station in Ironton, Ohio-WIRO.

By 1967, I became Program Director of WTCR in Ashland, Kentucky. In the following years the success that followed was fueled by a thing called imagination.

That’s the same imagination that Jon Arthur used when he created BIG JON AND SPARKIE.

It worked for us, and it will work for you. Give it a try. You’ll be glad you did.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.