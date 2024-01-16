Road report: KYTC advises on road work to take place this week; beware of delays, closings

KYTC advises of the following road work to expect this week:

I-471 RESURFACING UPDATE

No work scheduled for the week of Jan. 7. Major work on this large-scale resurfacing project has been completed. The last task is adding a bore for traffic sensors. Once the work is scheduled we will provide an update. Once all project items are finished, the original speed limit will be restored.

I-275 RESURFACING UPDATE

Work is now wrapped up for the winter. Lanes have been put back to their original configuration. Crews will return to this project Spring 2024.

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES



• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built: one at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane and the other at Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road. Project completion is Spring 2024.

GRANT – KENTON COUNTIES

• Interstate 75 Northbound – 164-169.4 mile points – A resurfacing project is underway on I-75 northbound from one mile south of the Crittenden exit to the Boone/Kenton Co. line. Crews will be working on pavement repairs and resurfacing, drainage repairs, guardrail work, cross slope correction and erosion repairs. In 2024, crews will address any remaining work on northbound lanes, and then switch to southbound lanes in the same project area. This project is expected to be completed by November 2024. All lane closures have been removed for the winter months. Work will continue on this section of I-75 next Spring (2024).

BOONE COUNTY

• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) – 5.2 – 8.3 mile points – The Boone County Water District is installing a water main on KY 18 from Green Acres Lane to Botts Lane. Crews will be working through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Temporary traffic signals will be installed during those hours to direct traffic around the work zone. The signals will be removed at the end of each workday. This project has a completion date of June 2024.



• U.S. 42 – 10.6 – 11.3 mile points – A new access point for the future Union Promenade development is being added on U.S. 42 westbound between Sweet Harmony Lane and Fowler Lane. All turn lanes have been completed, but will not open to traffic until new signals have been installed. The signals should be fully functionable mid-February 2024. Temporary striping will be applied as soon as weather permits with permanent striping in Spring 2024.



• I-275 – 1.58 – 7.25 mile points – A resurfacing project on I-275 from Hebron to Mineola Pike will begin Sunday, Aug. 27. The project will include partial/full-depth concrete patching and diamond grinding. Additionally, the KY 3076 (Mineola Pike), KY 212 (Airport Access Road), and KY 237 (Hebron) on/off exit ramps will be resurfaced. The project will require the off-ramp from I-275 westbound to KY 212 (Airport Access Road) to be temporarily closed on pre-approved scheduled weekends. KYTC will make an announcement via press release/social media ahead of the closure to keep motorists informed, and provide detour information during the closure. Traffic may be reduced to one lane in each direction during the following times: Weeknights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and weekends from 9 p.m. Friday, until 5 a.m. the following Monday.

The contractor will maintain a minimum of two lanes of traffic in each direction at all other times. The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024.



• KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) 0.0 – 1.6 mile-marker – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added. The project has a completion date of September 2025.



• KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 mile-marker – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of Late Summer 2024.





BRACKEN COUNTY

• KY 1951 (South of Snag Creek Road) 2.44 mile marker – KY 1951 is closed at Snag Creek. The road will be closed to through traffic until further notice to repair the bridge. Please take alternate route.



• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway W) 3.59 – 13.95 mile-marker – A safety improvement project on KY 8 from Willow Creek Road to Big Bracken Creek bridge just east of KY 19 is in progress. Motorists should expect traffic impacts during different phases of construction within the project limits. This project has a completion date of late July 2024.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

• KY 8 (W. Third Street) — 0.18 – 0.35 mile points – A daytime road closure will be in place beginning Monday, Jan. 22 to allow crews space to remove a crane from a nearby development project. Crews will be closing KY 8 from the entrance/exit of the roundabout on W. Third Street in Newport (0.35 mile point) to Columbia Street (0.18 mile point), a distance of 0.17 miles. This closure will be in place during daytime working hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weather permitting, crews expect the closure to be in place for five working days.



• I-471 – 0.75 – 4.78 mile points – a safety improvement maintenance project is underway. Due to inclement weather, crews will not be performing work this week. Brush clearing operations will continute later this winter/early spring. We will advise once we have a new schedule.



• I-471 (Northbound/Southbound) – 0.0 – 4.75 mile point – A resurfacing project is underway. This project will include resurfacing I-471 northbound and southbound, exit on/off ramps, the ramps from I-275 to I-471, and a small portion of KY 471 on the southern end of the project. This will entail overnight and weekend lane closures.

• KY 6335 (Mary Ingles Highway) – 1.76 – 4.636 mile point – a slide repair project is in progress from Tower Hill Road to KY 445, a total of 2.869 miles. The road will be closed to traffic during the maintenance repairs. The project will entail excavating, installing railroad rails, wall cribbing, adding multiple soil nail walls (retaining walls) to shore up the hillside, reconstructing a shoulder area, removing/replacing pipe, adding culverts, milling/paving and adding guardrail. The project is expected to be completed late June 2024.



CARROLL COUNTY

• KY 36 – 2.182 – 8.132 mile points – A safety improvement project is underway on KY 36 from the intersection of Hunter Heights Road to the intersection with U.S. 42. Crews will be working on ditching, drainage, and seeding work between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. This project is expected to be completed by June 24, 2024. Pavement repairs/operations and other improvement items will take place in the Spring. More information to follow on that work.



HARRISON COUNTY

• Old Lair Road (CR 1124) – A bridge replacement project on Old Lair Road (County Route 1124) is underway and will remain in place until the end of April 2024. A signed detour will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone.



KENTON COUNTY



• I-71/75 Northbound – 188.5 – 190.2 mile point – Beginning Monday, Jan. 8, there will be a right lane and right shoulder closure on I-71/75 northbound between the Kyles Lane interchange and the 12th Street exit ramp in Covington. This nightly closure will be in place between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Crews will be completing preliminary work associated with the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project. The nightly closures will take place through Friday, Jan. 26.



• Crescent Ave (City Route) – Transparent noise barriers are being installed along about 1,000 feet of the east side of Crescent Avenue between Fifth and Ninth Streets in Covington. Contractors are working on clearing brush and performing other site preparation work. Retaining walls will be built over the winter and crews will install the see-through panels after the first of the year.



• KY 1072 (Sleepy Hollow Road) – 2.85 – 3.02 mile points – A safety improvement project to install a new crosswalk near St. Agnes School is now complete.



OWEN COUNTY

• KY 22 (Owenton-Crittenden Road) – 11.05 – 15.59 mile points – single lane closures are in place between KY 227 and KY 845 to allow crews to work on clearing and grubbing ahead of a safety improvement project. Temporary single lane closures may be required while crews are present. When these lane closures are in place, flaggers will guide traffic through the work zone. Crews have begun earthwork on the project. Motorists should expect temporary lane closures through December 2023. PROJECT UPDATE (Dec. 15, 2023 ): Temporary traffic signals have been removed for the winter. Flaggers will be on-site to guide traffic around the work zone. This work is expected to be complete by Friday, Dec. 22. Work will continue on this project in Spring 2024.



