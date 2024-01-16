Northern Kentucky Street Soccer takes its game to church gymnasium in winter, free to play and learn

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

There’s more than prayers and reflection inside the building at 429 Fort Henry Drive in Fort Wright. That’s Grace Church, if you didn’t know. And the action is in the gymnasium.

It’s the winter home for Northern Kentucky Street Soccer.

“We have at least 100 players, from the ages of 7-to-65 – male and female,” NKY Street Soccer President Casey Grady told the Northern Kentucky Tribune on a very cold recent Sunday afternoon.

Grady is a self-proclaimed ‘soccer nut.’ He played on Dixie Heights High School’s last team that won the region – back in 1993-94.

“I traveled and lived through soccer to find friends, being both an active player,” he said, “and I still do play.”

As President of the 501 © 3 non-profit group, Grady says he calls about three-or-four other volunteers as organizers to set-up pick-up soccer games.

“Those volunteers usually host their games in various facilities, but I focus on Northern Kentucky,” said Grady, who is a University of Kentucky graduate.

The Northern Kentucky Street Soccer organization is about five years old, he says, “and I’ve served as President a little over a year.”

In the winter months – Saturdays and Sundays – Grace Church is their home. Sunday for youth pick-up games at 4 p.m. – Saturday for adults at 9 a.m.

“Our ultimate goal,” he said, “Is to give access to players who don’t currently have access – be it financial, cultural or just time commitments. We’re here to organize and play and at the same time lobby schools and rec centers to open for us. We just haven’t unlocked the formula on how to get the use of school facilities.”

Chris Bennett of Villa Hills was here on this Sunday to watch his seven-year-old son Deckham.

“This is our first-time,” Chris told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “We heard about the group on Facebook. Its great for Deckham. He plays soccer on the Kings Hammer club group from Wilder. This is a great way for him to get more experience, meet new players, and get more touches on the ball.”

Northern Kentucky Street Soccer attempts to organize pick-up for both kids and adults, most weeks of the year according to Grady.

“It’s free to play, free to express, and always player and parent organized,” he said. “We aim to make our local communities stronger by providing affordable, accessible and enjoyable soccer.

“In a sense,” Grady continued, “It’s almost like pick-up basketball. We have no officials. We call our own fouls.”

The game, Grady says, develops a skill-set in kids as well as adults.

During the summer months, they move outdoors and play their games at Kenny Shields Park in Covington.

Street Soccer has seven simple principles:

• Less Structure

• Less Pressure

• Greater Freedom to Experiment

• A Chance to Play a New Role

• Player-Led Developmental Focus

• Pursuing a Passion

• Communal Exercise.

“Really,” says President Grady, “What we’re all about is about an hour-and-a-half of problem solving with your feet.”