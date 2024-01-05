Sen. Schickel recognizes ’24 Kentucky Teacher of the Year Kevin Dailey of Ballyshannon Middle School

2024 Kentucky Teacher of the Year Kevin Dailey, a Boone County resident and Ballyshannon Middle School U.S. history teacher, was greeted by lawmakers in Frankfort this week as state Senator John Schickel, R-Union, honored him for his accomplishment with Senate Resolution 9.

Dailey is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social studies secondary education. He is a lifelong learner, attending the Foreign Policy Association’s Great Decisions Teacher Training Institute and the McConnell Center’s Teacher Scholars Program at the University of Louisville. He has also been certified to teach the “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution” program.

He taught at Gallatin County High School before moving to Ballyshannon Middle School, where he has taught for more than two years.

Dailey is known as an advocate for fact-based instruction and empowering his students to move on to high school well-prepared for the Advanced Placement courses most of them take.

“I’m so glad Mr. Dailey was able to be with us in Frankfort today,” Schickel said. “He has done a fantastic job in his career and deserves this recognition and the Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award. Boone County is fortunate to have him.”

