Opinion – John Schickel: SB 14 secures a fair and just environment for Kentucky’s small businesses

As Senate Licensing and Occupations chair, my focus has always been supporting Kentucky’s small businesses.

On Friday, the state Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 14 (SB 14), which I co-sponsored, addressing issues within the Kentucky Cosmetology Board and reducing barriers for nail technicians. Sen. Reggie Thomas of Lexington sponsored the bill. He’s a great friend and has visited Boone County as a special guest during a Florence Rotary meeting.

Key provisions of SB 14 include mandatory warning notices before salon shutdowns, specific details on violations, and the addition of two new board members representing industry professionals. Despite initial opposition, collaborative efforts led to modifications, including strengthening scrutiny on alleged violations against nail technicians by adding the term “verified” to the probable cause provision. This was an important provision I had included in the bill.

Upon the invitation of multiple shop owners, I visited several of these businesses in my district. I saw inspirational, hardworking people who only want to provide for themselves and their families and be part of our communities. The high demand for their service is obvious because there is one in almost every strip center in Boone County.

SB 14 directly responds to concerns raised by constituents and aligns with our commitment to reducing barriers to free enterprise. This bill ensures a fair and just regulatory environment for Kentucky’s small businesses. Most professionals in this field are immigrants who have come to America to live their American dream, and they provide a service in high demand.

I will continue to advocate for our small businesses for the remainder of my term as your state senator.

Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, represents the 11th Senate District in northern and central Boone County. He is Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee chair. He also serves as a Senate Banking and Insurance, Judiciary, and Natural Resources and Energy committee member.