Ludlow boys defeat conference rival Villa Madonna on opening day of basketball district playoff games

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

There were no upsets in five boys and three girls basketball district playoff games played in Northern Kentucky on Monday. In fact, the average margin of victory was 27.6 points.

The best matchup among the opening round games appeared to be Ludlow at Villa Madonna in the 34th District boys bracket. The conference rivals had a 1-1 record against each other during the regular season, but Ludlow won the district playoff game, 69-55, and advances to the semifinals on Wednesday.

Fifteen of the 44 field goals made by the two teams were 3-pointers. The leading scorers were junior guards Spencer Brandenburg of Ludlow with 25 points and Aiden Day of Villa Madonna with 23. Each of them made five treys.

Day scored 20 points for the Vikings in the first half, but they were behind, 33-24, at the break. In the third quarter, the Panthers extended their lead to 57-41 with Brandenburg getting 11 of the team’s 24 points during that period.

Villa Madonna pulled to within 10 points, 61-51, midway through the fourth quarter. But Brandenburg made his fifth trey of the game on the next possession to start Ludlow’s game-ending 8-4 run.

The other double-figure scorers for the Panthers were seniors Elijah Perrin and Ethan Powell with 15 and 13 points. Villa Madonna senior center Henry Thole had 13 points and 18 rebounds in his final high school game.

Thole finished the season with 444 rebounds in 29 games for a 15.3 average that’s among the state leaders. The 9th Region record for most rebounds in a season is 567 by Dave Cowens of Newport Catholic in 1965-66.

Two boys teams clinched 10th Region tournament berths on Monday when Campbell County defeated Calvary Christian, 56-25, and Scott knocked off Brossart, 67-28, in the 37th District. They’ll meet in the district final at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Campbell County Middle School.

Campbell County won the last 10 district titles under head coach Aric Russell, who retired after last season. His former assistant, Brent Sowder, took charge of the program and the Camels have a 22-6 record this season.

In the 32nd District girls tournament, Simon Kenton defeated Walton-Verona, 84-58, on Monday and will play Grant County in the district final at 7 p.m. Thursday at Grant County. Both district finalists will get berths in the 8th Region girls tournament. Simon Kenton won last year’s region championship in Brenden Stowers’ first year as head coach of the Pioneers.

Boys district basketball tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT GRANT COUNTY

Tuesday

Walton-Verona vs. Grant County, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Simon Kenton vs. Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT CONNER

Wednesday

Cooper vs. Conner, 6 p.m.

Ryle vs. Boone County, 7:45 pm.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT VILLA MADONNA

Wednesday

Lloyd vs. Ludlow, 6 p.m.

St. Henry vs. Dixie Heights, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT HOLMES

Wednesday

Covington Catholic vs. Holmes, 5:30 p.m.

Beechwood vs. Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT NEWPORT

Wednesday

Newport vs. Bellevue, 6 p.m.

Highlands vs. Newport Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Wednesday

Championship: Campbell County vs. Scott, 7 p.m.

Girls district basketball tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT GRANT COUNTY

Thursday

Championship: Grant County vs. Simon Kenton, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT CONNER

Tuesday

Cooper vs. Boone County, 6 p.m.

Ryle vs. Conner, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT ST VILLA MADONNA

Tuesday

Dixie Heights vs. Lloyd, 6 p.m.

St. Henry vs. Ludlow, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT HOLMES

Tuesday

Holy Cross vs. Holmes, 5:30 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Beechwood, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT NEWPORT

Tuesday

Highlands vs. Newport, 6 p.m.

Newport Central Catholic vs. Bellevue, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Tuesday

Scott vs. Brossart, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Championship: Campbell County vs. Scott-Brossart winner, 7 p.m.