Campbell County making first appearance in boys state tournament since 2019 against Newport

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Campbell County boys basketball coach Brent Sowder enjoys reading about the history of professional boxing. When asked about preparing his team for a game against Newport in the first round of the “Sweet 16” state tournament, he recalled the words of a former heavyweight champion

“I think we got a plan together,” Sowder said. “But like Mike Tyson said, ‘Everybody’s got a plan until they get hit.’”

Much like boxing, no one knows what will happen when two talented basketball teams like Campbell County and Newport square off at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Rupp Arena.

Newport has been ranked among the top teams in the state all season, but Campbell County proved its no patsy by winning the 10th Region championship last week.

The two schools are located less than 15 miles apart. Their regular season game was cancelled, so their current lineups will be meeting for the first time.

“I’d be lying if I said I’ve been sleeping like a baby this week thinking about that game,” said Sowder. “They’re one of the top teams in the state for a reason. It’s going to be a tremendous challenge for us, for sure.”

This is Sowder’s first season as head coach after spending the last eight years as an assistant in the Campbell County program. There were three vacancies in the starting lineup when preseason practice began, but he molded the Camels into a state tournament contender with a 26-6 record.

The three Campbell County starters with double-figures scoring averages are senior forward Connor Weinel (15.7), senior guard Broc Sogenfrei (12.7) and junior guard Garyn Jackson (11.6). The highest scoring average among those players last season was 6.9 by Weinel.

“I think those guys all knew they had to step up (this season),” Sowder said. “One thing that’s been good about this program every year is when we lose starters, a couple of guys who maybe haven’t had large roles in previous years always step up and take their place.”

Jackson made a game-winning 3-point shot in the 10th Region championship game against Harrison County to get the Camels to the state tournament for the first time since 2019.

Newport won its second consecutive 9th Region championship and return trip to the state tournament behind the leadership of three returning starters — senior guard Jabari Covington, sophomore guard Taylon Kinney and sophomore forward James Turner.

The newcomers to coach Rod Snapp’s starting lineup this season are freshman forward Griffin Stakes and senior guard Deshaun Jackson, a transfer student from Ohio.

Kinney has a team-leading 18-point scoring average, but his playing status for Thursday’s game is uncertain due to a strained hamstring muscle. He sustained the injury in the first quarter of the region final and did not return, but the Wildcats were able to win the championship game against Cooper, 46-39, without their steady floor leader.

Covington scored a team-high 15 points and Jackson posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in the title game. Covington was named most valuable player after the win.

Newport returns to the state tournament on a 24-game winning streak that pushed its record to 32-3. The Wildcats held their opponents to 50 points or less in 17 of their last 24 games.

“They present so many problems defensively,” Sowder said. “They’re quick and they guard the ball well. They can pressure you and turn you over. They can rebound and block shots. So there’s a whole list to things that are really cause for pause. We’ve been focusing on how we want to attack all that and see if we can get some good looks (for shots).”

The boys state basketball tournament got under way Wednesday with Great Crossing, Magoffin County, Lyon County and Adair County winning first-rounds games in the upper bracket. The first lower bracket game on Thursday will be Harlan County vs. Warren Central at 11 a.m. The winner of that game will play the Newport vs. Campbell County winner in a quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. Friday.

Boys state basketball tournament at Rupp Arena

Thursday — Lower bracket

Warren Central vs. Harlan County, 11 a.m.

Butler County vs. Evangel Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Pulaski County vs. Louisville Trinity, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. Campbell County, 8:30 p.m.

Friday — Quarterfinals

Magoffin County vs. Great Crossing, 11 a.m.

Lyon County vs. Adair County, 1:30 p.m.

Lower bracket quarterfinal games, 6 and 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinal games, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.