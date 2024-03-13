Last-second shot gives Campbell County boys 10th Region title; Simon Kenton falters in 8th Region final

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Campbell County coach Brent Sowder called a timeout with 6.3 seconds left in overtime and his team trailing by two points in the 10th Region boys basketball championship game against Harrison County on Tuesday at Mason County Fieldhouse.

There was no question in the coach’s mind about which player he wanted to take the last shot. The ball went to junior guard Garyn Jackson, who rushed up the sideline, did a couple of crossover dribbles to shake a defender and hit a 3-pointer as time expired for a 64-63 win.

“We practiced last-second shots the last three days and Garyn always hit the shot,” Sowder said. “We’d put up two seconds, three seconds, six seconds in different situations and Garyn always hit it, so he was the one to go to.”

That shot gave the Camels their fifth 10th Region championship and their first under Sowder. He became head coach this season after several years as an assistant.

Sowder’s inaugural head coaching campaign will continue next week when Campbell County (26-6) faces 9th Region champion Newport (32-3) in the final first-round game of the “Sweet 16” boys state tournament at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at Rupp Arena.

The regular season game between the two schools located at different ends of the same county was cancelled due to weather.

Jackson did more passing than shooting during the 10th Region final and ended up with a game-high six assists. The game-winning shot was his only 3-point attempt of the game.

“I just got the ball and knew I had to make a move and hit a three,” Jackson said. “I would always hit the shot in practice, but a lot of times I would just joke around and shoot it and it would go in. It’s crazy making one here.”

Like their first two region tournament victories, the Camels got off to a good start and had a 36-27 lead over Harrison County at halftime. Early in the fourth quarter, Campbell County was ahead, 52-42, but the momentum quickly shifted.

The Thorobreds scored 11 straight points to take a 53-52 lead with 3:40 left on the clock. The score was tied, 57-57, when the Camels missed the final shot of the fourth quarter to send the championship game into overtime.

Harrison County senior point guard Kaydon Custard scored all six of his team’s points in the extra period, but he missed a free throw with 13 seconds left to make the score 63-61. That set the stage for Jackson’s game-winning three.

“Our team is really good at keeping our composure,” Jackson said. “When we start getting down, we keep our composure and fight back and just keep working at it.”

Campbell County’s scoring leader was senior forward Connor Weinel, who scored 17 of his 26 points in the first half. He also had a game-high 11 rebounds. The Camels’ other double-figure score was senior guard Broc Sorgenfrie with 13 points.

Senior guard Elijah Harris scored a team-high 22 points for Harrison County. Custard, who had 34 and 37 points in the Thorobreds’ first two region tournament games, was limited to 13 against the Camels.

“Nate Smith did a great job on (Custard),” coach Sowder said. “He’s a guy who we trust going against the other team’s best guy and he delivers every time.”

The Campbell County players named to the region all-tournament team were Jackson, Weinel, Sorgenfrei and Xavier Fancher.

CAMPBELL COUNTY 13 23 14 7 7 — 64

HARRISON COUNTY 9 18 15 15 6 — 63

CAMPBELL COUNTY (26-6): Weinel 10 3 26, Franzen 3 0 7, Sorgenfrei 5 0 13, Jackson 2 0 5, Johnson 4 0 9, Smith 1 2 4. Totals: 25 5 64.

HARRISON COUNTY (17-15): Custard 3 7 13, Smiley 2 1 7, Harris 7 5 22, Wilson 3 0 6, Grubb 2 1 5, Cracraft 5 0 10. Totals: 22 14 63.

Three-point goals: CC — Weinel 3, Sorgenfrei 3, Jackson, Franzen, Johnson. HC — Harris 3, Smiley 2.

Spencer County 57, Simon Kenton 51

Simon Kenton’s chances of winning its first 8th Region boys basketball championship looked good when the Pioneers took a 49-42 lead over Spencer County with 3:27 left on the clock in Tuesday’s title game at Henry County High School.

But the Pioneers weren’t able to score on eight of their last nine offensive possessions and Spencer County closed it out with a 15-2 run to come away with a 57-51 victory.

It was a disappointing ending to Simon Kenton’s surprising season. The Pioneers had a 5-11 record in early January and finished the regular season at 14-15, but they won four straight playoff games to make it to the region final.

They defeated defending region champion Woodford County in the first round and upset North Oldham in the semifinals.

In the championship game, Simon Kenton junior point guard Jay Bilton scored seven points during a 12-2 run in the third quarter that gave the Pioneers their biggest lead of the night at 40-32.

Bilton also got the field goal that put his team ahead, 49-42, with 3:27 remaining. But the Pioneers committed turnovers on four of their next five possessions and Spencer County took a 53-51 lead with 30 seconds left.

After Bilton scored on a baseline drive, the Bears made four free throws that extended their led to 57-51 while Simon Kenton missed its final three field goal attempts.

Bilton and senior guard Travis Krohman finished with 13 points each and junior forward Bode Stone had 12 for the Pioneers (18-16). All three of them were named to the region all-tournament team.

Spencer County senior guard Camden Cox was named most valuable player for the Bears (25-9), who will play 11th Region champion Great Crossing (34-1) in the first round of next week’s “Sweet 16” boys state tournament at Rupp Arena.

Boys state basketball tournament at Rupp Arena

Wednesday, March 20 — Upper bracket

Magoffin County vs. Perry County Central, 11 a.m.

Ashland Blazer vs. Lyon County, 1:30 p.m.

Adair County vs. Marshall County, 6 p.m.

Spencer County vs. Great Crossing, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 21 — Lower bracket

Warren Central vs.Harlan County, 11 a.m.

Butler County vs. Evangel Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Pulaski County vs. Louisville Trinity, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. Campbell County, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Upper bracket quarterfinal games, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Lower bracket quarterfinal games, 6 and 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Semifinal games, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.