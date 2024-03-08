Walton-Verona, Campbell County advance to semifinals in boys region basketball tournaments

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Walton-Verona used a 12-2 scoring run in the third quarter to take a double-digit lead and went on to defeat Owen County, 52-46, in the first round of the 8th Region boys basketball tournament on Thursday at Henry County.

After taking a 43-34 lead late in the fourth quarter, Walton-Verona missed seven free throws over the final two minutes. That kept the outcome in doubt until senior forward Julian Dixon swished the final two foul shots with 15 seconds left.

The Bearcats (23-10) are the only district runner-up that made it through the first round of the 8th Region tournament. They will face Spencer County (23-9) in a semifinal game at 8 p.m. Monday.

In Thursday’s game, Owen County scored the first 11 points and Walton-Verona responded with a 12-2 run. The Rebels maintained a narrow lead until late in the second quarter when the Bearcats netted eight straight points en route to a 22-21 halftime advantage.

Walton-Verona scored 11 of its 22 points off turnovers in the first half. That offset a strong start by Owen County center Brax Ward, who got 13 of his 19 points in the first two quarters.

Ward got the first basket of the third quarter, but the Rebels did not score over the next seven minutes. That enabled Walton-Verona to run off 12 unanswered points that included 3-point goals by Dixon and junior forward Aaron Gutman, who also had a slam dunk during that decisive period.

After a layup by Gutman gave his team a 43-34 lead with three minutes remaining, the Bearcats were fouled every time they got ball. They went 9-of-16 at the line on their final eight possessions, but it was enough to come away with the victory.

Walton-Verona’s top scorers were Dixon with 19 points and Gutman with 13. The Bearcats shot 42.1 percent (16 of 38) from the field and scored 15 points off 17 turnovers committed by the Rebels, who shot 44.1 percent (19 of 43) from the field.

WALTON-VERONA 12 10 12 18 — 52

OWEN COUNTY 13 8 2 23 — 46

WALTON-VERONA (23-10): Bach 2 0 6, Montgomery 2 1 6, Gutman 5 2 13, Dixon 5 7 19, Smith 2 4 8. Totals: 16 14 53.

OWEN COUNTY (19-14): Ward 9 1 19, Shelton 6 0 15, Mefford 1 0 3, Beckham 2 2 7, Lewis 1 0 2. Totals: 19 3 46.

Three-point goals: WV — Bach 2, Dixon 2, Montgomery, Gutman. OC — Shelton 3, Beckham, Mefford.

Campbell County 97, Bracken County 49

The Campbell County boys basketball team put on a clinic in offensive execution during a 97-49 win over Bracken County in the final first-round game of the 10th Region tournament on Thursday at Mason County.

The Camels shot 52.7 percent (38 of 72) from the field with 26 assists and 23 second-chance points following offensive rebounds to post their highest point total of the season and claim their 10th consecutive win.

It was the confidence-boosting win Campbell County (24-6) needed before a region semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. Monday against George Rogers Clark (30-2), a team ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll that has won the last four region titles.

George Rogers Clark opened the season with a 63-60 win at Campbell County on Dec. 1. In their region first-round game, the Cardinals pummeled Pendleton County, 74-51.

Campbell County took a commanding 58-24 lead in the first half of its game against Bracken County. Most of the second half was played with a running clock as the Camels continued to pull away. They ended up getting 55 points off the bench, which surpassed Bracken County’s team total.

The Camels’ leading scorers were substitute players Xavier Fancher with 23 points and Jayden Ausback with 15. Fancher went 9-of-15 from the field and Augsback made all five of his 3-point attempts. The Camels ended up shooting 43.8 percent (14 of 32) from behind the arc.

Campbell County’s other double-figure scorers were starters Gary Jackson with 13 points and Connor Weinel with 12. Jackson also had a team-high six assists and Weinel was the leading rebounder with nine.

Basketball region tournament schedules

9TH REGION GIRLS AT NKU TRUIST ARENA

Friday — Semifinal games

Highlands (22-8) vs. Ryle (20-11), 6:30 p.m.

Holy Cross (28-5) vs. Cooper (27-4), 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

9TH REGION BOYS AT NKU TRUIST ARENA

Sunday — Semifinals

Lloyd (25-8) vs. Newport (30-3), 2 p.m.

Covington Catholic (26-5) vs. Cooper (23-8), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION GIRLS AT BOURBON COUNTY

Friday – Semifinals

George Rogers Clark vs. Mason County, 6 p.m.

Campbell County vs. Pendleton County, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION BOYS AT MASON COUNTY

Monday

Mason County vs. Harrison County, 6 p.m.

Campbell County vs. George Rogers Clark, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION BOYS AT HENRY COUNTY

Monday

Simon Kenton vs. North Oldham, 6:30 p.m.

Walton-Verona vs. Spencer County, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.