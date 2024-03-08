meetNKY celebrated its 50th anniversary in fine style, reporting a record year and naming CVG ‘The Proof’

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

meetNKY’s annual meeting and celebration has a well-earned reputation for hosting “the best party in the region” and backed that up Thursday with numbers that wowed its packed crowd at Drees Pavilion.

Bottom line: Another successful year for the organization charged with bringing visitors into Northern Kentucky, driving the tourist economy, filling hotel rooms, promoting local attractions, and putting out the welcome sign.

They did it “louder and prouder,” as CEO Julie Kirkpatrick said in her report.

This year’s theme was “50 Years of Storytelling.”

It was a year of building a deeper community connection all around, forming important partnerships, alliances, and connections — and getting NKY’s message out to an international audience.

Its annual “The Proof” award — the new name for its “Star of Industry Award” to the region’s tourism super star — went to CVG and was accepted by CEO Candace McGraw on behalf of her team.

Kirkpatrick cited CVG’s steady stream of announcements of new flights, including British Airways’ direct flight to London and Frontier’s eight new nonstop flights in 2024 — with more on the way — and the airport’s $9.3 billion economic impact on the region. And both she and McGraw noted the terrific synergy between their two organizations.

meetNKY has indeed come a long way from its modest beginnings in the 1970s when Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties formed the Northern Kentucky Tourist, Recreation & Convention Commission. Along its storyline came Tall Stakes, a Delta Hub at CVG, Covington Landing, Newport Aquarium, Embassy Suites at RiverCenter, Newport on the Levee, New Riff Distilling, Ark Encounter, Braxton Brewing, Hotel Covington, and Turfway Park Racing & Gaming — just to name a few highlights.

Consider these numbers, cited by Kirkpatrick, as part of the success story today:

• 37,000 future convention room nights books, an increase of 36% over the last year;

• 40,000 group tour hotel room nights booked;

• 28 kiosks placed at partner hotels and attractions assisting 50,000 visitors;

• 675 stories included NKY in 2023, generated $19.6 million in advertorial spend to reach more than a billion readers;

• Meeting planner satisfaction: 99.3%.

The best part of the story, however, is what is yet to be told — and therein lies the 2024 event calendar that includes BLINK, top music acts like Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Foo Fighters, Green Day and more, a decision on the development of an amateur sports facility to capture a fair share of the travel sports market, continued development of the B-Line as a gateway to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, maximizing outdoor opportunities, continued expansion of placemaking and wayfinding opportunities throughout the region.

In a light-hearted moment, Kirkpatrick asked Covington Mayor Joe Meyer to stay on stage after his welcoming remarks to open the event, made a show of blowing dust off a box she said had been found in meetNKY’s offices, and presented him with the award that was inside. It was the Star of the Industry Award that was meant for the Mayor the year COVID forced the cancellation of the annual meeting.