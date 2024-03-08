CVG awarded $450k FAA workforce development grant to support aircraft maintenance careers

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) was named a recipient of a 2024 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Aviation Workforce Development grant. The award is for $450,000 in the FAA’s Aviation Maintenance Technical Worker program, a competitive grant program established by the U.S. Congress as part of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018.

CVG plans to use grant funds to create and expand programs that increase exposure of aviation mechanic jobs and other aviation roles needed across the industry throughout the Cincinnati region, particularly for students who may not be aware of the many career pathways the aviation industry offers.



“CVG is proud to be awarded this workforce development grant by the FAA,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “With these funds, we will leverage our partnerships with schools, educational programs, aviation maintenance companies, and others to reach more students across our region to share with them how a career in aviation can help them personally and professionally reach new heights.”

Grant funds will also enable expanded offerings for summer aviation camps for local students that CVG hosts in partnership with the Aviation Museum of Kentucky.

The grant is announced at a time when CVG has become a center for aviation maintenance growth and education. Epic Flight Academy will open an aircraft mechanic technician (AMT) school at the airport in spring 2024, and FEAM Aero, a leading company in aviation maintenance for widebody aircraft, is preparing to open its second hangar at CVG in the coming weeks.

CVG also maintains a collaborative partnership with Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, which offers classes for Northern Kentucky students enrolled in its Aviation Maintenance Technology program in the airport Terminal.

“Since 2018, CVG has brought together our airport community through our Strategic Workforce Collaborative (SWC),” said McGraw. “Through the SWC, 70+ employers on our campus are creating aviation and aircraft maintenance career pipelines for students. This grant will help us reach those underrepresented in the aviation industry, particularly young girls and women, who may have never considered this career field. We are grateful to the FAA for this award and will work diligently to ensure these funds make an impact.”

For more information on this award, one of a total of $13.5 million in grants that were awarded, visit the FAA website.

