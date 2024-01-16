St. E. Healthy Headlines: Early detection in cervical cancer proven to improve survival rates

St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Cervical cancer is a significant health concern, mainly for women over the age of 30. The most recent statistics, according to the World Health Organization, show that cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women, with about 600,000 new cases in 2020 alone. In the United States, the American Cancer Society estimates that in 2023, about 14,100 women will be diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer.

Despite these numbers, advancements in prevention, diagnosis and treatment have significantly improved outcomes. The five-year survival rate for cervical cancer, when detected at an early stage, is around 92%. Understanding your risks, recognizing the symptoms, learning about prevention, including the effective HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine, and getting regular Pap tests are steps you can take to reduce your risk.

Importance of Early Detection in Cervical Cancer



When detected early, cervical cancer is one of the most successfully treatable forms of cancer. However, in the early stages, cervical cancer typically doesn’t have symptoms – making regular screenings and knowing your risk factors even more critical. Risk factors like age, sexual history and smoking can affect your risk of developing cervical cancer.

The American Cancer Society recommends that women start cervical cancer screenings at age 21 and continue at regular intervals.

“Regular screenings like Pap tests are potentially life-saving tools,” said Robert Neff, MD, Gynecologic Oncologist at St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “We have seen remarkable success in treating cervical cancer when caught early, often leading to complete recovery and a return to normal life.”

HPV Vaccination

The HPV vaccine has been a game-changer in cervical cancer prevention. HPV, a group of more than 200 related viruses spread through sexual contact, causes most cervical cancers. The vaccine targets these HPV viruses and helps reduce the occurrence of cervical cancer. “HPV is very common and typically has no outward symptoms,” said Dr. Neff.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the HPV vaccine for boys and girls ages 11 or 12, though vaccination can start as early as 9. It also suggests the vaccine for everyone through age 26 if they were not adequately vaccinated earlier. The vaccine can help prevent cervical cancer and other types of cancer caused by HPV, such as anal, throat and penile cancers. “The HPV vaccine is one of the most significant public health achievements in cancer prevention,” said James Pavelka, MD, Gynecologic Oncologist with St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “As an oncologist, I’ve seen the profound impact it has had in reducing the incidence of cervical cancer.”

Recognizing Cervical Cancer Symptoms

The symptoms of cervical cancer often only appear in advanced stages. “Most often, the first – and only – sign of cervical cancer is an abnormal Pap smear,” said Rachel Bramblet, DO, Gynecologic Oncologist with St. Elizabeth. These symptoms include:

Abnormal vaginal bleeding.

Changes in menstrual cycle.

Pain during intercourse.

Pelvic pain.

Postmenopausal bleeding.

Unusual discharge.

Weight loss and fatigue.

If you experience any of these symptoms, whether new or you’ve had them for a long time, it’s important to talk with your provider.

Cervical Cancer Treatment

Your treatment will depend on several factors, including the stage of cancer, your overall health and whether you wish to have children in the future. “When treating cervical cancer, it becomes very individualized,” said Dr. Bramblet. “Each person is different, so our team works with you to decide the best approach. This collaboration ensures that the treatment targets the cancer effectively and aligns with your lifestyle and preferences.”

The new and innovative treatment options include:

• Surgery, such as a hysterectomy (surgical procedure that involves the removal of the uterus).

• Radiation therapy as a standalone treatment or used in combination with chemotherapy.

• Targeted therapy which focuses on specific genes or proteins that contribute to cancer growth.

Lifestyle Choices and Cervical Cancer Risk

Certain lifestyle choices increase the risk of developing cervical cancer. These choices include:

Early sexual activity.

Multiple sexual partners.

Smoking.

Unprotected sex.

“We’ve made advancements in cervical cancer prevention and treatment, but awareness and proactive care are key,” said Shayna Hamilton, RN, Nurse Manager at St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “However, women need to keep up with their health screenings and understand the importance of early detection. We aim to educate and empower women to take charge of their health.”

Staying informed and having regular checkups are the best defense against cervical cancer.