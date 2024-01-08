Stringtown Quilters happily keep a timeless art alive, set annual show; donate beautiful quilts to nonprofits

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

The art of quilting is just that — an art that began a long time ago.

People who do quilting are people who like to create things that are beautiful, and timeless.

“I actually started quilting when I purchased a McCall’s Quilting Book from Joann’s, and then took a quilting class from my Sunday School teacher in 1991,” said Stringtown Quilters Guild President Karen Evans, who originally hails from Ashland, Kentucky. “I still have my first quilt top, which was supposed to be a triangle pattern, but as I cut out the patterns with cardboard templates, everything seemed to take a different shape. I keep it in my sewing room, so I can remember everything takes time in life.”

The Stringtown Quilting Guild was formed 35 years ago in the Northern Kentucky area. Now they are 120 strong, with anywhere from 60 to 70 members who attend the regular meetings on the third Thursday at the First Church of Christ off Camp Ernst Road.

When it was first formed, the group met at the Florence Christian Church in the downtown area of Florence, and received the name of Stringtown. There were 27 members when the group began.

The group’s purpose was to exchange ideas and share interests in quilting and at the same time offer instruction and education in making quilts. They welcome people with all levels of quilting experience. In the 35 years, they have created additional goals, including maintaining high standards of design, technique, creativity and workmanship in quilting, and promoting and preserving the historical significance. It is also important to them to stimulate interest in preserving the art of quilting, as well as making sure people are aware of the newest tools, materials and methods of quilting.

“At our meetings, we usually have a speaker, or someone very knowledgeable in quilting who talks about it,” said Evans. “We also have a show and tell, from some of our members who have completed a quilt.”

This isn’t all the organization does.

COVID shut down their annual show for two years, but they came roaring back in 2021, again last year, and this year promises to be even better. Held this year on Saturday, March 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, this show will consist of at least 50 full sized hand made quilts, and 10 to 12 wall hangings, also hand made. There will be 15 to 20 vendors from Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio, as well as about 100 crafters.

The featured speaker at the show will be Debra Bank, and she was chosen at last year’s show when quilt customers voted her to be the best in show. Bank will talk about her quilting career and her quilts.

“The Boone County Homemakers will be there with food for sale, in case people get hungry,” said Evans. “The show is free to everyone. However there will be jars to contribute to the To Go Pantry, if anyone wants to give.”

Another benefit of joining the quilting guild is being able to go on quilting retreats, and of course their quilters’ day out. Vice President Robin Bisig is very adept at organizing fun outings that are educational.

Linda Whittenburg has been a member of the guild since 1994, but she has been involved in quilting since she was five years old.

“My mom taught me and my two sisters to sew when we were young,” she recalled. “We learned to sew by hand first, then she taught us on the sewing machine.”

The lessons she learned when she was young has lasted her whole life.

“Quilting has always been an outlet for creativity for me,” Whittenburg said. “I have always created personal quilted items, like for weddings and babies, gifts for friends. I think it shows love and appreciation.”

The Stringtown Quilting Guild also participates in giving. They have donated over 120 quilts to New Hope Pregnancy Center, as well as CASA of Northern Kentucky in 2023.

In 2022 they donated 65 quilts to Lifeset, an organization that helps children who have aged out of the foster care system.

The guild has a website and they are on Facebook as Stringtown Quilters Guild.