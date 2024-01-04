Thomas More named one of two KY universities to host Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs in 2024

Thomas More University has announced a partnership with the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) as the University readies to host GSE’s annual Summer Startup program on campus in 2024.

GSE’s Summer Startup identifies and empowers Kentucky high school students to become the Commonwealth’s next generation of entrepreneurs through a three-week, on-campus residential experience. Thomas More is one of only two institutions chosen to host GSE in 2024, along with the University of Kentucky.

“GSE couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with these two fantastic universities for our Summer Startup program,” said Anne Jewell, president and CEO of the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs. “Both have demonstrated their deep commitment to and passion for developing Kentucky’s current and future entrepreneurs. We can’t wait for our students to experience the exceptional opportunities and environments at Thomas More and UK.”

GSE’s Summer Startup program at Thomas More will be led by Jeni Al Bahrani, director of the University’s Dr. Anthony and Geraldine Zembrodt Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (ZCEI).

“I am excited for Thomas More University to partner with GSE, marking a new era for entrepreneurship education in the Commonwealth,” said Al Bahrani. “GSE has developed a strong reputation for entrepreneurial education, and as the innovation destination of the region, our collaboration will empower the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs.”

The free program will welcome participants from across the Commonwealth and will equip them with the skills and opportunities necessary to build business plans and develop product and service prototypes. To accomplish this, students will be introduced to Kentucky’s most successful entrepreneurs and fastest-growing businesses, furnished with the tools to create and build their own businesses, and matched with complementary skilled peers.

The intensive annual GSE Summer Startup program culminates in a pitch competition attended by a large audience and live-streamed. As a direct result of participation in GSE, millions of dollars in scholarship opportunities are offered by Kentucky colleges and universities specifically to students who have completed the program. Over 900 student entrepreneurs have graduated from the summer program since its inception in 2013.

“This collaboration represents an extraordinary opportunity for Thomas More to support the engagement of future entrepreneurs and innovators,” said Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo. “By hosting this program, we are not only fostering innovation and entrepreneurship but also providing a platform for young minds to flourish and make a lasting impact on the world. Together, we are igniting a spark of creativity that will shape the future of business in the Commonwealth.”

The ZCEI was established to foster academic excellence and innovation, one of the goals set forth in Thomas More’s five-year Strategic Plan: Lighting the Way. By complementing the Catholic, liberal arts education provided at Thomas More, the center focuses on project-based learning curriculum, co-curricular programming, building eco-system connections, and the ZCEI Fellowship program, which equips Thomas More students with the tools needed to unleash their inner entrepreneur and carve their own pathways of opportunity.

More information about GSE, including the online application portal for the free Summer Startup program, is available at kentuckygse.com.

Thomas More University