BE NKY among organizations recognized with Pinnacle Awards for excellence in marketing

BE NKY Growth Partnership (BE NKY) received Pinnacle Awards for its website, www.BE-NKY.com, and company rebrand. The Pinnacle Awards recognize and celebrate regional excellence in marketing in the Greater Cincinnati region.

Other local winners were:

• St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s Stephanie Downing, manager of Digital Communications, was recognized as a Rising Star. • Kenton County Public Librarya was honored in the ‘Non-Marketing’ Marketing category for its Book Bench project that coincided with National Library week and in the Community Impact Category for its Summer Reading Celebration. • Covington Business Council received recognation in the Community Impact Category for its 50th Anniversary Celebration.

All received their awards at the ceremony at the OTR Stillhouse last month.

BE NKY won first place in the “Best Digital Strategy & Execution” category for its company website redesign and launch in conjunction with its rebranding and new name, introduced in March 2023, which won third place in “Best Brand Launch or Rebranding Effort.”



“Our website is the front door for site selectors and companies considering locating in Northern Kentucky,” said Lee Crume, CEO of BE NKY Growth Partnership. “We are proud to have our new name and website recognized among the best marketing efforts in the Cincinnati region in 2023.”

The prior website was built in 2017 and was very restrictive for any updates or changes.The new website is more adaptable to change, graphics and data are showcased, and it’s more visually interesting and easier to navigate for visitors.

The website features important insights from our 2022 Target Industry Study. BE NKY launched the redesigned website in November 2022 and then updated it to align with its new name and branding in March 2023.



The website redesign, copy, and analytics, was led internally and created by 5 Whys Marketing, featuring Gina Bonar, Beth Kaiser, and Carolyn Dickerson. The new name was developed collaboratively with our team, BE NKY board members and investors, and other elected and community leaders, with BLDG Brands leading the name, design, and branding project.

Earlier, BE NKY also won three 2023 Excellence in Economic Development Awards from the International Economic Development Council in September.

The BE NKY website received a Gold Award in the category of “General Purpose Website,” which are those designed to promote city, state, or regional economic development organizations.

The Northern Kentucky Atlas, launched in late 2022, received a Silver Award in the “Special Purpose Website” category. BE NKY developed the Atlas in collaboration with Chicago-based analytics company Metopio to be a “go-to” source for data pertinent to our region to help inform policymakers and arm community members with the information needed to affect change.

The Atlas is a data visualization tool that features close to 200 unique data variables on a wide-ranging set of topics for Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties. Since its launch, The Atlas has seen more than 1,400 users and nearly 12,000 data points have been downloaded.

The BE NKY 2022 Annual Report received a Bronze Award in the “Annual Report” category. In 2022, BE NKY won 19 projects, representing 2,356 new jobs and $292 million in capital investment.