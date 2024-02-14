BCM’s February 20 NKY History Hour to explore region’s 140-year horseracing history

A sport deeply rooted in the sweet bluegrass of Kentucky, horse racing is a cultural celebration and age-old tradition in the Commonwealth. During the late 19th Century, Northern Kentucky was home to top-tier Thoroughbred racing in the Covington neighborhood of Latonia. Established in 1883, the Latonia Race Track was beautiful and modern for its time, boasting illustrious races such as the Latonia Derby, which rivaled the Kentucky Derby in stature during its heyday.

Delve into the rich legacy of Old Latonia Racetrack, its renowned Thoroughbred races, and the evolution of horse racing in NKY during the virtual NKY History Hour presentation, From Old Latonia Racetrack to Turfway Park Racing and Gaming — A 140-Year History, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Kentucky author and historian Robert Webster will shine a spotlight on the legendary horses that graced the Latonia track and the unforgettable moments that defined its storied past and how the purchase of the property by Churchill Downs transpired with the opening of what is now Turfway Park Racing and Gaming.

Register and participate in the free presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

Robert Webster is a Northern Kentucky native and has written numerous articles and books on the region’s history, including A Brief History of Northern Kentucky and The Beverly Hills Supper Club: The Untold Story Behind Kentucky’s Worst Tragedy.

Webster is a three-time winner of the Kentucky Historical Society’s “Outstanding Publication” Award and is a frequent speaker for civic and community groups throughout the region. He is the past president of the Kenton County Historical Society, a career agent with Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance in Independence and a Shift Manager at Turfway Park Racing and Gaming.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. They are currently free to the public, but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future.

To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today.

Behringer-Crawford Museum