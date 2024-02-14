New poll shows majority of Kentucky voters think DEI programs should be left up to organizations

Bills have been filed in the Kentucky legislature this year that, in their current form, would limit the control some state institutions have over their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) education and training policies.

New poll results shed light on how Kentucky voters feel about the topic of decisions around DEI programs. The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky asked respondents in the statewide poll this question:

“Do you feel that Kentucky businesses and institutions should or should not be allowed to make decisions regarding their own diversity, equity and inclusion education and training programs without government interference?”

More than two thirds (71%) of Kentucky voters said they believe businesses and institutions should be allowed to make decisions regarding their own diversity, equity and inclusion education and training programs without government interference. Around a quarter (26%) of Kentucky voters answered “should not” and 3% said “not sure.”

See the Demographics of those polled at static1.squarespace.com.

This poll was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Inc. of Jacksonville, Florida from January 30 through February 4, 2024. A total of 625 registered Kentucky voters were interviewed statewide by telephone. The margin for error, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ±4 percentage points. The margin for error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or party grouping.

