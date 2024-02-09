Breeze Airways celebrates first anniversary of its CVG service; offering sale on new routes

Breeze Airways, the U.S.’ only NLCC, or ‘Nice Low Cost Carrier, today celebrates its first anniversary of service from Cincinnati on Thursday. In one year, the carrier has flown more than 75,000 Guests in and out of the airport, on more than 800 flights.

Breeze launched flights from Cincinnati on February 8, 2023, with flights to Charleston, SC and San Francisco, CA. Breeze will add three more routes this year to Providence, RI, San Diego, CA, and Hartford, CT, bringing the airline’s nonstop destinations to five.

The new routes are currently on sale from as low as $49* one way if purchased by February 15, for travel between April 29 and May 29.

From Cincinnati, OH (CVG):

• Providence, RI (returning summer seasonal service on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, starting May 2, from $62* one way);

• Hartford, CT (summer seasonal service, Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays, starting May 2, from $49* one way); and

• San Diego, CA (Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays, starting May 2, from $109* one way).

“We’re pleased to celebrate this important first anniversary milestone with Breeze Airways, allowing our passengers more travel choices,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer. “Breeze continues to provide our community a different kind of flight option with a variety of in-flight experiences and new nonstop destinations.”

“It’s been such an incredible year since we started flying from Cincinnati,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO. “Thanks to the warm welcome from the city, airport, and community, Breeze has grown steadily and now offers nonstop service to five destinations. We’re thrilled to have flown more than 75,000 Guests into and out of Cincinnati.”

Recognized by Travel + Leisure readers as one of the Top 5 Best U.S. Airlines for the second consecutive year, Breeze offers guests both bundled and a la carte options known as Nice, Nicer and, on flights operated with the Airbus A220-300, Nicest.

The Nicest bundle includes two checked bags, priority boarding, and Breeze Ascent — the carrier’s premium inflight experience featuring 2×2 recliner-style seating and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.