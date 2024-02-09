City Briefs: Florence site plan, Erlanger acquires property, Boone zoning issues, Ft. Wright speeding

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Florence

Florence city council passed the second reading of an ordinance approving a concept development plan for an 11.82 acre site located on the northeast corner of the KY US 42/Farmview intersection and the Old US 42/Farmview Drive intersection, a site that straddles the line between Florence and Union. This will allow a grocery store that might or might not be a Publix grocery store, 56,000 square feet, with a companion liquor store and a drive through pharmacy. There will also be two outlots for retal service and eating and drinking establishments. The vote was 4 to 1, with councilmember Lesley Chambers still voting no, and councilmember Mel Carroll absent.

Council also discussed annexation of a parcel of land which is about 1.194 acres, and another parcel which is 4.127 acres, located at 1 Gridiron Lane, just next to the city limits. It belongs to the Boone County PeeWee Athletic Association. CAO Joshua Hunt explained that the city has notified Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore about the annexation, and he is fine with it, although it is subject to the rules of the current annexation freeze. Hunt said there will be two readings of an ordinance pertaining to the annexation at future meetings, as well as a municipal order that deals with a loan between the Athletic Association and the city. The loan will be addressed at a later date, but it will help the Association with lighting on the field, and equipment. No action was taken at the meeting.

A second reading of an ordinance passed, adopting an investment policy to guide the investment of funds in the city of Florence. The policy is closely aligned with the guidelines from the Kentucky League of Cities.



Erlanger

Erlanger city council listened to the first reading of an ordinance reducing the insurance premium tax from 9.75 percent to 9.5 percent.

A resolution passed that enables the city to acquire two pieces of property that belonged to the Be Concerned group, a charitable organization. One property is 525 Graves and the other is simply referred to as Watson. Both properties will be purchased for $425,000.

Eric Rolf was appointed to the open seat on the Board of Adjustments.

Boone County

Boone County commissioners listened to the first reading of an ordinance asking for a zoning map amendment from rural suburban estates/union town overlay to suburban residential one/planned development for a 41.4 acre tract of land located at 2063 Hathaway Road in Union.

Before the reading, commissioners listened to a presentation from Zoning Administrator Michael Schwartz about the project. it was unanimously approved by the Planning Commission but there are 8 conditions.

Commissioner Cathy Flaig pointed out that the patio homes that are scheduled to go on the property are targeted at an older population. She also said that 35 percent of the land will remain greenspace.

The project calls for 196 units with a density of 4.7 units per acre. There was some talk about about a 3 to 5 lane highway being a part of this project, so there may be a traffic study. The project will be governed by an HOA. People at the public hearing thought there was too much development too fast.The project is contingent on a positive outcome from a request to KYTC for a traffic signal.

A small part of the project is in the city of Union. The first reading was held, but there seemed to be a few unasked and unanswered questions about the project.

Ft. Wright

Ft. Wright Mayor Dave Hatter brought up three house bills currently under consideration in Frankfort, which concern the Homestead act. He asked for and received a resolution that will be composed and sent to Frankfort opposing any bill that affects the Homestead Act.

Tom Litzler will do another stint as the city’s representative to the cable board. Frank Henn was re-appointed to the Code Enforcement board.

Hatter also stated that people would be seeing a greater police presence in the city and warned that people will be getting tickets. He said they have had so many complaints about speeding, that they feel like something has to be done, and the time has come to enforce the laws.

He explained that this is not a revenue-raising problem.

“We have $11 million in the bank, so it is not a revenue issue,” he said. “We have no recourse, because we really don’t seem to be getting through to people.”

Council went into executive session and when they came out two more ordinances were read for the first time. Both of the ordinances are additional penalties for those who don’t pay their taxes or are late on their taxes. One ordinance prevents acquisition of certain permits while in delinquency, and the other allows a liquor license to be revoked if a business is delinquent with their taxes.