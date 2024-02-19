Chris Calvert named vice president for administration and finance and CFO of Northern Kentucky University

Northern Kentucky University has named Chris Calvert, J.D., the university’s new Vice President for Administration and Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

Calvert has been CFO at Cincinnati State Technical and Community College since 2017. During his tenure at Cincinnati State, Calvert led a financial turnaround from a deficit position to record surpluses and cash flow.

“Amidst these financially challenging times, I am dedicated to upholding NKU’s mission, contributing to sustained success and balancing the budget by FY25,” said Calvert.

Prior to his tenure at Cincinnati State, Calvert spent several years in positions outside higher education, working in public accounting and corporate finance. Additionally, he served in the United States Air Force and Air National Guard for eight years.

“I am confident that the expertise, experience and leadership capacity that Chris brings are precisely what we need at this moment,” said NKU President Dr. Cady Short-Thompson. “I am eager to bring his strategic leadership talents, communication strengths and financial savvy to our cabinet and university.”

Calvert holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Miami University and a J.D. of Law degree from The University of Cincinnati College of Law.