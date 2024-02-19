KY National Guard selected Top Command for first time, for ‘readiness, physical fitness, and training’ 

The Kentucky National Guard was named, for the first time, the 2023 Association of the United States Army’s best National Guard command.

Gov. Beshear said this award represents the heroic actions of Guard members following natural disasters in the Commonwealth, in which members helped save more than 1,400 Kentuckians, as well as their service overseas and at the southwest border.

The award is also based on readiness, physical fitness and training.

Gov. Beshear highlighted that the 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry won the Gen. Walter T. Kerwin, Jr. Readiness Award in November 2023.

“I have always said that Kentucky has the best National Guard in the country. This award reinforces what we have always known: that our Guard members exhibit excellence, dedication and commitment to our people that you just don’t see anywhere else,” said Gov. Beshear. “Thank you to our Guard members. We are forever grateful for the work they have done for us.”

“Being in the Kentucky National Guard isn’t just a community focus or a national focus, but an international focus toward the security of our commonwealth, the communities we come from and the nation as a whole,” said Adjutant General of Kentucky, Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton.

“My belief is that the majority of our Guard members joined because they want to be of service to their community, the Commonwealth and the nation in both domestic and overseas operations and we are giving them the opportunity to do that.”