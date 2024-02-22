City briefs: Elsmere hosts ‘students government,’ Florence retirement, hire; Boone Mental Health event

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

City of Elsmere

The city of Elsmere held its annual students in government meeting last week, in which several students from Lloyd High School, Tichenor Middle School and St Henry school took over the jobs of Mayor Marty Lenhof, six members of council, the CAO, city clerk and Police Chief for the meeting.

Joseph Stowers, a senior from Lloyd, was acting mayor.

“I look forward to this every year,” said Mayor Lenhof. “We have a little bit of fun, and we know something will always happen. But students get an idea of how local government is done, and hopefully one of these days they all will be sitting up here taking care of the city of Elsmere.”

Lenhof also pointed out that this was the first student government meeting held in the brand new Elsmere city building, as well as the first official student govenment meeting for the new CAO Michael Bartlett, Clerk Katie Hehman, and Police Chief Russell Wood.

City of Florence

Florence Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon presented Mark Ihrig, Director of the Boone County Emergency Management, a proclamation detailing all of his achievements during his career. Ihrig is retiring from his position as Director, and February 29 will be Mark Ihrig day in the city of Florence.

Hannah Boyd-Hughes was sworn in as the newest member of the Florence Police Force. She was handed her badge by Chief Tom Grau, and she and her family had their picture taken with the Chief and the Mayor.

Chief Grau said she is one of a second class of new officers who will spend the first five weeks of the Police Academy at the city department for which they were hired, and then go to Richmond for the rest of the academy. This is a test for new officers in different cities to see if police academy officials can ease the overcrowding at the academy by trying out different ways to allow new officers to receive their training.

Boone County schools Mental Health Summit

Kathleen Reutman Executive Director of Student/Community Services in Boone County schools came to the meeting to tell people about the fourth youth mental health summit which will occur Friday and Saturday, February 23 and 24.

The event will be held at the Florence Baptist Church, on Friday from 6-9 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both days will feature a keynote speaker and several workshops and seminars led by national, state and local experts in the areas of youth mental health.

Featured photo: Kathleen Reutman, executive director of Student/Community Services of Boone County Schools. (Photo by Patricia Scheyer/NKyTribune)