Sen. John Schickel presented Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association Tough on Crime Award

The Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association recognized Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, with the Tough on Crime Award during the organization’s event in Lexington. The award recognizes Schickel’s extensive record of public safety support and law enforcement career experience.

“We recognized Senator Schickel with this award due to his career-long commitment to the pursuit of justice and public safety,” said Louis D. Kelly, KCAA secretary. “We are thankful for all he has done throughout his legislative career to advance these interests.”

Kelly is the Commonwealth’s attorney for Kentucky’s 54th Judicial Circuit consisting of Boone and Gallatin Counties. In this role, he is the chief felony prosecutor in Kentucky’s fourth-largest judicial circuit, which handles approximately 1,100 cases yearly.

Schickel has a 45-year career in public service as a state senator serving on the Judiciary Committee, as a corrections administrator, law enforcement officer, and teacher. President George W. Bush appointed him to lead the U.S. Marshal’s Service in the eastern district of Kentucky. Schickel has served as an adjunct professor at Northern Kentucky University in its justice studies program and was also on their curriculum advisory committee. He graduated from Northern Kentucky University with a master’s degree in public administration. Additionally, he has numerous other professional awards, including an award from the Innocence Project for his work on post-conviction DNA evidence.

The Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys Association represents Kentucky’s 57 elected felony prosecutors, their assistant prosecutors, and support staff. According to its website and constitution, the association aims to secure proper legislation to protect those it serves, the advancement and welfare of the commonwealth’s attorneys, and the Kentucky criminal justice system in general.

