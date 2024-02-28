City of Covington’s Spring Reading Challenge for preschoolers through third grade begins Friday

Big prizes are at stake for Covington’s most prolific young readers: A $75 gift card to Stoney’s Village Toy Shoppe… books… candy… games… and a Zoo Factory stuffed animal kit.

Starting Friday, March 1, and running through April 12, Read Ready Covington’s 2024 Spring Reading Challenge – aka Read Across Covington – opens to children who are ages 3 through 3rd grade, including those who are attending a childcare, education program or school located in the geographic footprint of the city.

Children must have access to the free Footsteps2Brilliance and Clever Kids University digital apps, but if your child is enrolled in a Covington school or daycare they likely already have an account. Any questions about login information or registration can be answered by visiting the Footsteps2Brilliance landing page that is exclusively for Covington, at www.footsteps2brilliance.com, emailing info@readreadycov.com, or by asking your child’s teacher.

“Read Across Covington’s goal is to support and grow learning habits that will continue through the summer and the rest of life,” said Mary Kay Connolly, Director of Read Ready Covington, the City’s early literacy initiative. “Reading and math are the foundations of all other subject learning. In fact, families may not realize the vital importance of reading with their children daily to build oral language, along the way nurturing a love of reading and building physical brain capacity that impacts later learning.”

Details of the reading challenge:

• How to participate: Read stories and songs daily, for a minimum of 75 minutes each week, and complete questions and activities in Footsteps2Brilliance (for children in preschool through 3rd grade), or Clever Kids University (for children in preschool through kindergarten). Participate every week between March 1 and April 12 for the best chance to win. While children must complete at least 75 minutes weekly to qualify, spending more than 75 minutes on the app won’t improve your chances of winning. Supplementing with print books and activities is encouraged as well. If your students are using pre-downloaded content offline, be sure to connect to Wi-Fi and log into the app after completing 75 minutes. This will automatically upload your completed content. • Measuring of progress: Each child must use only their own Footsteps2Brilliance or Clever Kids University account. Log in and out with the super-secret code for each child. • The rewards: Five student names will be drawn each week for six weeks (30 awards in all), including a $75 gift card, books, toys and more. • Teachers: Because teachers are also using these learning tools, we will award a $75 gift certificate weekly during the challenge to a teacher actively logging and using the learning apps for instruction, remediation, or enrichment. Footsteps2Brilliance makes it easy to assign lessons, monitor each student’s progress, and provide instruction or assign additional practice in Footsteps2Brilliance as needed for students.

The Covington Connect map provides information about free Wi-Fi access areas throughout the city.

The Read Ready Covington family and community literacy initiative is led by a collaboration of literacy champions across the city and region, working together so that today’s young children will be tomorrow’s educated and engaged citizens. For more information, see the RRC webpage.

