Covington Mayor Joe Meyer invited to share city’s message in meeting with President Biden today

Covington Mayor Joe Meyer will go national with The Cov’s message today.

The mayor is one of several dozen leaders from Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia invited to the White House to tell Biden Administration officials how federal investment in the city’s infrastructure will create opportunities and improve people’s lives.

Among those in the audience? U.S. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg … senior adviser and ARPA coordinator Gene Sperling … and Samantha Silverberg, deputy infrastructure implementation coordinator.

Meyer said he will talk about the impact on the region of federal funding for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project, as well as for the Riverfront Commons trail along the riverfront in Campbell and Kenton counties, including Covington.

But he will arrive prepared with information tying the massive bridge project to Covington’s efforts to develop 23 acres a block south of the Ohio River, known as the Covington Central Riverfront project.

“Federal financial support has been a critical underpinning of our success, and President Biden himself came to Covington’s riverfront just last year, so he’s obviously aware of our needs and ongoing opportunities,” Meyer said.

City of Covington