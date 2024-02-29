Patricia Borne, Tim Zeis both help businesses drive success — through executive coaching and training

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Two is better than one – and the Covington Rotary Club proved it at their weekly meeting this week. Patricia Borne, Executive Coach and Principal of CEO Resources led the show and then introduced Tim Zeis. Zeis, who oversees Game Changer Solutions, LLC specializes in business solutions for all-sized companies.

Their common bond – both are graduates of Thomas More University – and Zeis has served as an Assistant Football coach for the past seven years.

Borne has owned her company for 32 years and taught a TAP-program class at Thomas More.

“Tim was a student in my first class,” she told the group, “In fact, he brought me an apple every week.”

But the real bond — business.

“Business,” Zeis told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “is the universal language.”

Borne says she challenges her coaching clients to stay engaged, to participate in active debate and to strengthen their performance outcomes.

“Intervention and developmental coaching are the models used,” said Borne, who has been coaching for over 25 years in corporate and non-profit environments. “Most clients seek developmental coaching which addresses their current situation and helps them transition by enhancing a skill set not previously or fully developed.

“Clarity of message and follow-through are the hallmarks of successful outcomes for the individual, the client and the organization.”

Zeis must have listened intently to the words of Borne in her class.

“I improve the execution of critical business functions through training and coaching where we develop people and teams,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

Along with network professionals, Zeis helps companies transform and improve their bottom-line results with existing people and resources.

“Teams as well as individuals are engaged in developing critical analysis, problem-solving, and continuous improvement resulting in implementable and measurable results,” he said.

Some of the services offered by Zeis and his Game Changer Solutions LLC:

Supplemental/Interim leadership staffing

Strategic planning

Business process improvement

Business acumen development

Forecasting and performance monitoring tools

Business case development/decision making

Program/project management

Coach and train leadership and key personnel

Programs for enhanced safety

Enterprise risk assessment

“In international business,” Zeis said, “always respect the culture or relationships will go sideways.”

Borne, who has in-depth experience in aviation, sales, management, manufacturing and human resources, was recipient of the Thomas More Service Award last year and a nominee for Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky.

She has her undergraduate degrees in Psychology and English, and Masters’ degrees in English and Library and Information Sciences from the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky.

And, an author as well – Speak No Evil, a grammar guide published by McGraw-Hill, Coaching and Listening: A Simple Formula for Success, published by the Northern Kentucky Business Journal.

They both help companies answering the simple question: “How do we better serve our customers and ‘up’ our game?

The duo was on their game with the Covington Rotary.