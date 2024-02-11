Deadline for nominations for the NKyChamber’s 2024 Business Impact Awards is Feb. 23

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is still accepting applications for its 2024 Business Impact Awards. The awards honor businesses – small and large, new and long-standing – that are positively impacting the Northern Kentucky community through innovation, creativity, strong business practices and leadership.

The Business Impact Awards will be held on May 2 at Drees Pavilion and will recognize businesses in nine categories – Small, Medium, and Large Businesses; For-Profit and Nonprofit Community Champions; Cool Place to Work; Heritage Award; Start-Up and Innovation. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 23 at NKYChamber.com/impact.

Small (1-10), Medium (11-50), Large (over 50) Business Award: Recognizes businesses that are industry leaders in their respective markets and represent NKY to the broader region by providing outstanding goods or services. Qualifying organizations must exemplify strong business and civic leadership, community involvement, good management practices, and financial soundness.

Community Champions Award – For-Profit Company and Community Champions Award – Nonprofit Company: Recognizes a business or organization that not only engages and gives back to the community but values a strong diverse and inclusive workforce as part of the culture and values of the organization. This company is truly of, by and for its community. The employers continuously work to help engage and empower their neighborhood, city and region. The organization supports workplace giving and employee engagement programs to improve Northern Kentucky.

Cool Place to Work Award: Recognizes a business that is a fun place to work and demonstrates innovative initiatives to discover, grow, maintain and retain its workforce while fostering a culture where employees value their jobs and enjoy going to work.

Heritage Award: Recognizes a business that has shown consistent stability and has been an economic contributor to the Northern Kentucky community. The organization has been actively involved in serving and offering employment opportunities. Over the years, the company has stayed relevant in the community through good and bad times. Must have been in business longer than 25 years.

Start-Up Award: Recognizes a business that has been in operation for at least one year, but less than five years. This business has shown proven growth and demonstrates sustainability.

Innovation Award: Recognizes a business that has inspired and delivered new thinking in the marketplace. In a world of sameness and business as usual, this business has bravely stepped into the unknown and delivered their unique point of difference. They’ve raised the bar and showcased Northern Kentucky as an area of thoughtful, innovative industry leaders.

“Our Northern Kentucky business community is made up of emerging startups, legacy family-owned companies and everything in between – all of which are strengthening our local economy and region as a whole,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “The Business Impact Awards is our opportunity to celebrate and honor those businesses that are helping to make Northern Kentucky a great place to live, work, play, learn and give back.”

Applications for the Business Impact Awards, presented by Huntington Bank, can be found online at NKYChamber.com/impact. For questions regarding the application process, please contact Lynn Abeln, Vice President of Membership-Sponsorship Sales at 859-578-6390 or by emailing labeln@nkychamber.com. The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 23. Finalists will be announced in March, with winners revealed during the awards celebration on May 2.

To learn more, visit NKYChamber.com/BIA.

