Road report: KYTC District 6 reports work being done on area’s roadways this week; be mindful of workers

KYTC District 6 reports on projects expected to happen on the region’s roadways this week, though inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances may occur. The information below is subject to change with no notice.

I-275 DIAMOND GRINDING UPDATE (CAMPBELL/KENTON COUNTY LINE TO U.S. 25 OVERPASS)

Monday, Feb 12 through Friday, Feb. 16: Diamond grinding continues. I-275 westbound traffic will remain in the outside lane with the left two lanes being closed during working hours. Nightly lane closures are permitted with this project: a single lane closure at 8 p.m., expanding to a double lane closure beginning at 10 p.m. All lanes must be reopened by 6 a.m. These dates/times are weather permitting. KYTC will advise if any delays are incurred due to inclement weather. Further information regarding this construction project can be located in the Kenton County section of the Roadshow.

I-275 RESURFACING UPDATE (HEBRON TO MINEOLA PIKE)

Work is now wrapped up for the winter. Lanes have been put back to their original configuration. Crews will return to this project Spring 2024.

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES



• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.Two roundabouts will be built: at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane and on Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road. Project completion is Spring 2024.

GRANT – KENTON COUNTIES

• Interstate 75 Northbound – 164-169.4 mile points – A resurfacing project is underway on I-75 northbound from one mile south of the Crittenden exit to the Boone/Kenton Co. line. Crews will be working on pavement repairs and resurfacing, drainage repairs, guardrail work, cross slope correction and erosion repairs. In 2024, crews will address any remaining work on northbound lanes, and then switch to southbound lanes in the same project area. This project is expected to be completed by November 2024. All lane closures have been removed for the winter months. Work will continue on this section of I-75 next Spring (2024).

BOONE COUNTY

• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) – 5.2 – 8.3 mile points – The Boone County Water District is installing a water main on KY 18 from Green Acres Lane to Botts Lane. Crews will be working Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Temporary traffic signals will be installed during those hours to direct traffic around the work zone. The signals will be removed at the end of each workday. This project has a completion date of June 2024.



• U.S. 42 – 10.6 – 11.3 mile points – A new access point for the future Union Promenade development on U.S. 42 westbound between Sweet Harmony Lane and Fowler Lane is nearing completion. The contractor will be striping stop bars near the intersections at Sweet Harmony Lane and Arbor Springs. KYTC will advise motorists once these traffic signals are activated.



• I-275 – 1.58 – 7.25 mile points – The project includes partial/full-depth concrete patching and diamond grinding. Additionally, the KY 3076 (Mineola Pike), KY 212 (Airport Access Road), and KY 237 (Hebron) on/off exit ramps will be resurfaced. The project will require the off-ramp from I-275 westbound to KY 212 (Airport Access Road) to be temporarily closed on pre-approved scheduled weekends. KYTC will make an announcement via press release/social media ahead of the closure to keep motorists informed, and provide detour information during the closure. Weeknights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Weekends from 9 p.m. Friday, until 5 a.m. the following Monday. The contractor will maintain a minimum of two lanes of traffic in each direction at all other times. The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024.



• KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) 0.0 – 1.6 mile-marker – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added. The project has a completion date of September 2025.

• Cox Avenue entrance from KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) – 1.3 mile point – The Cox Avenue entrance will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., while contractors install a storm drain at this intersection. The entrance will re-open to traffic at 6 p.m. This work is part of the on-going KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) widening project. Message boards are in place to notify the public of the upcoming closure.



• Queensway Drive entrance from KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) – 0.6 mile point – Water main installation at Queensway Drive is complete.



• KY 3147 (Ohara Road) entrance from KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) – 0.6 mile point – A storm sewer crossing installation at entrance to KY 3147 from KY 236 is now complete.



• KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 mile-marker – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of Late Summer 2024.





BRACKEN COUNTY

• KY 1951 (South of Snag Creek Road) 2.44 mile marker – On Thursday Dec. 1, 2022, KY 1951 was closed at Snag Creek. The road will be closed to through traffic until further notice to repair the bridge. Please take alternate route.



• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway W) 3.59 – 13.95 mile-marker – A safety improvement project on KY 8 from Willow Creek Road to Big Bracken Creek bridge just east of KY 19 is in progress. Motorists should expect traffic impacts during different phases of construction within the project limits. This project has a completion date of late July 2024.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

• I-471 – 0.75 – 4.78 mile points – a safety improvement maintenance project is underway. Crews will be clearing brush from the median wall on I-471. This project will require a left lane closure on I-471 northbound, and a left shoulder closure on I-471 southbound, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. PROJECT UPDATE (Dec. 18, 2023): Brush clearing operations will continue later this winter/early spring. We will advise once we have a new schedule.



• I-471 (Northbound/Southbound) – 0.0 – 4.75 mile point – A resurfacing project is underway. This project will include resurfacing I-471 northbound and southbound, exit on/off ramps, the ramps from I-275 to I-471, and a small portion of KY 471 on the southern end of the project. This will entail overnight and weekend lane closures. Lane closures will be permitted during the following times: On I-471 Northbound/Southbound: Weekdays: single lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic may be reduced to one lane beginning at 11 p.m. All lanes must reopen by 5 a.m. Weekends: beginning Friday at 8 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m., traffic in a single direction of I-471 may be reduced to one lane.Only one closure in a single direction may be in place at any time.

Exit Ramps: All work on two-lane ramps will be performed using part-width construction while maintaining one lane of traffic. Single lane closures on two lane ramps can take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Overnight single lane ramps may be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. No two ramps in the same direction will be closed the same evening.





KYTC will advise motorists ahead of any exit ramp closures. Two-way traffic will be maintained during the entirety of the project.



• KY 6335 (Mary Ingles Highway) – 1.76 – 4.636 mile point – a slide repair project is in progress from Tower Hill Road to KY 445, a total of 2.869 miles. The road will be closed to traffic during the maintenance repairs. The project will entail excavating, installing railroad rails, wall cribbing, adding multiple soil nail walls (retaining walls) to shore up the hillside, reconstructing a shoulder area, removing/replacing pipe, adding culverts, milling/paving and adding guardrail. The project is expected to be completed late June 2024.



CARROLL COUNTY

• KY 36 – 2.182 – 8.132 mile points – A safety improvement project will begin on Monday, Oct. 2, on KY 36 from the intersection of Hunter Heights Road to the intersection with U.S. 42. Crews will be working on ditching, drainage, and seeding work between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Temporary traffic signals will be installed on Monday, Oct. 2, at both ends of the work zone to direct traffic. The signals will be in operation 24/7. This project is expected to be completed by June 24, 2024. Pavement repairs/operations and other improvement items will take place next Spring. More information to follow on that work.



HARRISON COUNTY

• Old Lair Road (CR 1124) – A bridge replacement project on Old Lair Road (County Route 1124) will begin on Thursday, Aug. 10. A road closure is in place and will remain in place until the end of April 2024. A signed detour will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone.

KENTON COUNTY



• I-275 – 77.6 – 82.5 mile points – A diamond grinding project on I-275 from Campbell/Kenton County line to the U.S. 25 overpass began Thursday, Feb. 1. The project will include diamond grinding and grooving of pavement, crack sealing, cleaning bridge drains and placing permanent striping and pavement markers. Traffic impacts associated with the work: Contractors will primarily work Sunday night through Thursday night. Other nights will be utilized if weather prohibits work during the weekday. Single lane closure permitted nightly at 8 p.m. Double lane closure permitted nightly beginning at 10 p.m. All lanes must be reopened by 6 a.m.

All on and off ramps will remain open throughout the project duration. No work will occur on the following days: Easter Weekend (March 29 – 31, 2024) & Memorial Day Weekend (May 24 – 27, 2024) This project is separate from the other diamond grinding and pavement repair project also taking place on I-275 between the Boone/Kenton County line to west of KY 237 (Hebron Exit). This project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024.



• Crescent Ave (City Route) – Transparent noise barriers are being installed along about 1,000 feet of the east side of Crescent Avenue between Fifth and Ninth Streets in Covington. Contractors are working on clearing brush and performing other site preparation work. Retaining walls will be built over the winter and crews will install the see-through panels after the first of the year.

OWEN COUNTY

• KY 22 (Owenton-Crittenden Road) – 11.05 – 15.59 mile points – single lane closures will be in place beginning Monday, May 15 between KY 227 and KY 845 to allow crews to work on clearing and grubbing ahead of a safety improvement project. Temporary single lane closures may be required while crews are present. When these lane closures are in place, flaggers will guide traffic through the work zone. Crews have begun earthwork on the project. Motorists should expect temporary lane closures through December 2023. Work will continue on this project in Spring 2024.





