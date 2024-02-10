Highland Heights City Council honored for its smoke-free ordinance, commitment to healthy community

As one of the first Northern Kentucky communities to pass groundbreaking smoke-free ordinances, the Highland Heights City Council was honored at its February meeting by the Breathe Easy Coalition and the Northern Kentucky Agency on Substance Abuse Policy (NKY ASAP).

“Highland Heights’ mayor, city council and administration showed true commitment to community health through the passage of this smoke-free ordinance,” said Karen Finan, President & CEO, OneNKY Alliance. “We applaud this support as we pursue a healthy community for all.”

Highland Heights Mayor Greg Meyers said, “Community health is a true priority for our city’s leadership and passing this ordinance demonstrates how we work to advance that priority every day.”

Two other Campbell County cities (Bellevue and Dayton) recently passed similar legislation. More NKY communities are expected to follow this lead in the coming months and years.

Stephanie Vogel, Director of Population Health at the Northern Kentucky District Health Department, which is responsible for administering the ordinance, touts the importance of local community councils passing these smoke-free ordinances. By doing so, Vogel explained, they are better protecting the health of their individual communities. and setting a great example for other regional leaders to do the same in theirs.

For more information, visit www.breatheeasynky.com.