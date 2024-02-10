State Auditor Allison Ball opens application period for paid summer internship program for college students

Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Allison Ball announced the application period has now opened for participation in its annual paid Summer Internship Program for college students.

This internship offers students the opportunity to gain real-world experience in governmental auditing and hands-on learning opportunities in ensuring accountability and transparency in government. In addition to the nuts and bolts of preparing an intern to do audit work, the program will also focus on public service in government, including an emphasis on free market principles, limited government, and the constitution.

“Our office strives to attract the best talent to support our annual 600 scheduled audits, alongside special examinations covering a wide range of areas,” Ball said. “This summer internship program can give students valuable insights to launch their accounting careers. If you are a college student interested in government and accounting, I encourage you to apply.”

Internship applications are being accepted in the following areas of the Auditor’s office:

• Office of State Government Audits and Technology, which audits accounts and financial transactions of state agencies.

• Office of Local Government Audits, which audits fiscal courts, county sheriffs, county clerks, and other local offices.

• Office of Special Examinations, which examines agencies or programs based on allegations of waste, fraud, or abuse.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled in an accredited Kentucky college or university, have completed their junior year, and are on track to graduate with either 20 semester hours or 30 quarter hours of accounting.

Interested students can submit their application or learn more about the Auditor’s office paid internship program on the website.

The deadline for applications is March 8.

State auditor’s office