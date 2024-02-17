Holmes Middle School brings local history to life in celebration of Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, Holmes Middle School has organized an event where students will learn about a significant piece of local history.

Rev. Richard Fowler, a prominent pastor and member of the William Grant High School graduating class of 1963, will speak to students about the history of the Lincoln and William Grant Schools.

These schools were the only ones that served black students during the time of segregation in

Covington.

Rev. Fowler, pastor of Ninth Street Baptist Church, Covington, will speak at 1 p.m. on February 20. He will share his firsthand experience of attending William Grant High School and also talk about the many artifacts from the Lincoln and William Grant schools that are on display as part of the “Celebrating Strong Roots" exhibit.

This exhibit was curated by Renata Watts, the youth services center coordinator of the school, who spent months collecting pictures, diplomas, letterman jackets, shoes and many other items for

the display.

This event is a unique opportunity for students to learn about an important part of their community’s history, to hear of the struggles and achievements, and to honor the contributions of Black Americans.

The display is open to the public.

Interested parties should contact Mrs. Watts, 859-392-1100,

renata.watts@covington.kyschools.us, or check in at the school office to view the display during the hours of 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.