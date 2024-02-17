Wenzel’s ‘Wheated Two’ named ‘Best American Blended Limited Release’ at World Whiskies Awards

Stacked up against whiskies from around the world, Wenzel Whiskey’s “Wheated Two” release was named “Best American Blended Limited Release,” marking a significant milestone in the distillery’s journey of excellence and craftsmanship.

The World Whiskies Awards took place on February 8, 2024, at the Brown Hotel in Louisville, Ky. The awards were launched by Whisky Magazine to “commend the best whiskies in more than 20 categories covering style and production methods.” Each entry is evaluated blind by independent spirits experts. The Blended Limited Release category that Wenzel Whiskey’s “Wheated Two” won for 12 Years and Under, was for releases of blended whiskey limited to 3,600 bottles or less.

“We are truly honored to receive such esteemed recognition from the World Whiskies Awards,” said Bill Whitlow, Brand Ambassador for Wenzel Whiskey. “‘Wheated Two’ represents the culmination of our dedication to blending exceptional whiskey that captivates the palate and delights connoisseurs. Our triumph in the Best American Blended Limited Release category underscores Wenzel’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional whiskey-making and setting new standards of quality and distinction. This accolade is a testament to the talent and passion of our entire team.”

“Wheated Two” is a barrel-proof wheated bourbon, made up of six and seven-year-old barrels, carefully selected to create a harmonious marriage of flavors. Bottled at 112.04 proof, “Wheated Two” showcases the distillery’s commitment to producing premium quality spirits with unparalleled complexity and depth.

Wenzel Whiskey, located in the heart of Covington, has a rectifying history dating back over 150. Wenzel offers a unique event space and blending experience, which leverages barrel-proof bourbon. By 2024, Wenzel Whiskey will be distilling bourbon onsite on the south side of the new production facility, which will include a tasting room, event space and retail shop that’s part of a multimillion-dollar expansion. For more information about Wenzel Whiskey, visit wenzelwhiskey.com.

