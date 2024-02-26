Holy Cross senior center Julia Hunt is triple-winner in girls basketball all-star voting by local coaches

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Julia Hunt’s final season as a two-sport athlete just keeps getting better. The Holy Cross senior who was named Miss Kentucky Volleyball has been picking up prestigious awards in basketball as well.
On Friday, Hunt was voted co-winner of the 9th Region Player of the Year Award for seniors by local members of the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches. When local coaches got together on Sunday to select region and conference all-star teams, Hunt was the leading vote-getter not once, but twice more.
The 6-foot-2 center averaging 13.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.8 blocks per game was named Player of the Year on the 9th Region all-star team and the Division II conference all-star team.
Hunt accepted a scholarship to play volleyball for the University of Washington before her final basketball season began. She’s playing so well that Holy Cross (25-5) has been ranked among the top five girls basketball teams in the state.
The other seniors named 9th Region first-team all-stars — Quinn Eubank of Ryle, Liz Freihofer of Cooper and Anna Hamilton of Conner — have all made commitments with Division I college basketball teams.
Highlands junior center Marissa Green was also a first-team selection. She’s a 6-foot-3 post player who’s being recruited by Division I basketball programs as well.
Eubank is the other 9th Region Player of the Year co-winner for the KABC. She and Hunt are now candidates for Miss Kentucky Basketball that will be announced in May. The other Player of the Year selections on all-conference teams are Hamilton in Division I and Bellevue guard Sydni Massey in Division III.
The winners in the conference Coach of the Year voting were Davey Johnson of Campbell County in Division I, Ted Arlinghaus of Holy Cross in Division II and Katie Kortekamp of Villa Madonna in Division III.
9TH REGION GIRLS BASKETBALL COACHES ALL-STAR TEAMS
FIRST TEAM — Julia Hunt (Holy Cross), Quinn Eubank (Ryle), Liz Freihofer (Cooper), Marissa Green (Highlands), Anna Hamilton (Conner).
SECOND TEAM — Sarah Baker (Ryle), Caroline Eaglin (NewCath), Logan Palmer (Cooper), Kayla Unkraut (St. Henry), Miyah Wimzie (Holy Cross).
THIRD TEAM — Catherine Buddenberg (Dixie Heights), Sophia Gibson (Notre Dame), Joslyn LaBordeaux Humphrey (Boone County), Maya Lawrie (Notre Dame), Aumani Nelson (Holy Cross).
Player of the Year — Julia Hunt (Holy Cross)
N.KY GIRLS BASKETBALL COACHES ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
DIVISION I
Anna Hamilton (Conner), Quinn Eubank (Ryle), Logan Palmer (Cooper), Liz Freihofer (Cooper), Brynli Pernell (Simon Kenton), Sarah Baker (Ryle), Catherine Buddenberg (Dixie Heights), Isabella Jayasuriya (Campbell County), Sophia Gibson (Notre Dame), Haylie Webb (Simon Kenton), Joslyn LaBordeaux Humphrey (Boone County), Jaeyln Jones (Ryle), Maya Lawrie (Notre Dame), Jalynn Brooks (Dixie Heights), Haylee Noel (Cooper).
Player of the Year — Anna Hamilton (Conner)
Miss Hustle — Maleah Alexander (Cooper)
Academic Award — Gracie Carrigan (Ryle)
Coach of the Year — Davey Johnson, Campbell County
DIVISION II
Julia Hunt (Holy Cross), Caroline Eaglin (NewCath), Marissa Green (Highlands), Miyah Wimzie (Holy Cross), Kayla Unkraut (St Henry), Zoee Meyers (Brossart), Sierra McCoin (Lloyd), Braylin Terrell (Walton-Verona), Kaia Peterson (Scott), Aaliyah Hayes (Holy Cross), Aumani Nelson (Holy Cross), Rachel Shewmaker (Brossart), Saylor Macke (Highlands), DeAyjah White (Newport).
Player of the Year — Julia Hunt (Holy Cross)
Miss Hustle — Aniyah Carter (Holy Cross)
Academic Award — Sydney Bollman (St Henry)
Coach of the Year — Ted Arlinghaus (Holy Cross)
DIVISION III
Sydni Massey (Bellevue), Addy Garre (Ludlow), Jayda Dowell (Bellevue), Ava Hoffmeister (Ludlow), Zoe Sparks (Dayton), Olivia King (Ludlow), Paulina Long (Bellevue), Tayha Smith (Dayton), Kate Gibbs (Villa Madonna), Annie Chadwick (Villa Madonna)
Player of the Year — Sydni Massey (Bellevue)
Miss Hustle — Ally MacPherson (Bellevue)
Academic Award — Madeline Mitchell (Villa Madonna)
Coach of the Year — Katie Kortekamp (Villa Madonna)