Keeneland Spring Meet ticket sales. to begin Feb. 20 — plan ahead, tickets sold online

Keeneland will kick off ticket sales for its upcoming Spring Meet, to be held April 5-26, on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. ET.

A variety of ticket options for Dining, Grandstand reserved seating and General Admission are available. All tickets are required to be purchased in advance via Keeneland’s Official Online Ticket Office at tickets.Keeneland.com/racing.

The 16-day Spring Meet offers racing Wednesdays through Sundays with a daily first post of 1 p.m., except closing day, Friday, April 26, when first post is 12:30 p.m.

This year, Keeneland will award a season record $8.1 million for 19 stakes, headlined by the 100th running of the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass (G1) on opening Saturday, April 6. The Blue Grass, an iconic springtime fixture for 3-year-olds, has been held at Keeneland since the track’s first Spring Meet in April 1937. Inaugurated at the old Kentucky Association track in 1911, the 1 1/8-mile race was run there through 1914 and again from 1919 to 1926.

Other Grade 1 races set for the Spring Meet include the Central Bank Ashland, the Madison, the Maker’s Mark Mile and the Jenny Wiley – each worth $600,000 apiece.

Spring Meet Ticketing: Know Before You Purchase

Plan ahead: Demand is expected to be high, and fans are encouraged to browse ticket options, pricing and the process to purchase in advance on tickets.Keeneland.com/racing.

Buy tickets in advance: All Dining, Grandstand and General Admission tickets must be purchased in advance at tickets.Keeneland.com/racing for easy entry and to ensure attendance on preferred dates because tickets do sell out. Cash and walk-up purchases are not accepted at the main gates on race days. Season passes, which offer General Admission throughout the meet, are available for purchase prior to opening day.

Check availability during the meet: Keeneland offers a return policy of up to 48 hours in advance of race day. Ticket inventory is updated automatically and available for purchase at tickets.Keeneland.com/racing, so fans are encouraged to check the official ticketing site regularly.

Parking: Keeneland will adjust parking this spring to accommodate lot closures due to construction of the new Paddock Building. More information about entry and parking will be available on Keeneland.com/welcome beginning Feb. 20.

Tailgating on The Hill available Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Keeneland’s popular tradition of tailgating on The Hill will return Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in April.

No ticket or reservation is required to experience a Keeneland race day on The Hill. Fans can watch the racing action via a jumbo TV and place their bets in a wagering tent while live music and food trucks create a festive atmosphere. A variety of family-friendly amenities and plenty of photo opportunities will be available for all tailgaters.

Keeneland again will partner with RevelXP to offer tailgate packages for groups of any size. Whether for a party of 10 or 750, RevelXP can organize your tailgate by furnishing a designated tent, catering, amenities and more. Visit Keeneland.com/tailgating for full details.

Buy tickets now for Derby Day at Keeneland on Saturday, May 4

Also beginning Feb. 20, Keeneland will offer General Admission and Equestrian Room dining tickets for Kentucky Derby Day at Keeneland on Saturday, May 4. Tickets are available for pre-purchase at Keeneland.com/wagering/Kentucky-derby-keeneland.

Keeneland is thrilled to celebrate the 150th running of the Run for the Roses with live music, food trucks, family activities and more for guests to enjoy throughout the grounds. The Hill also will be open on Derby Day for tailgating fun. Additionally, guests may plan their own Derby party with an elevated tailgate package on The Hill through RevelXP.