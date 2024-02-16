Kenton County Public Library Covington celebrates Black History Month with Read-In, Vendor Fair Sat.

In honor of Black History Month, the Kenton County Public Library’s Covington branch is hosting a Black Owned Vendor Fair and an African American Read-In on Saturday.

The Read-In will be a day-long celebration of African American literature starting at 10:30 a.m. and running until 5 p.m.

African-American-created books will be available all day for reading in the library and to check out.

All ages are welcome.

The Black Owned Vendor Fair will feature the vendors below. Shop at the vendor fair from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.



