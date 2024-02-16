Kenton County names contractor for its new farmers market pavilion in Independence

The Kenton County Fiscal Court has approved Schrudde & Zimmerman Inc. as the contractor for its planned farmers market pavilion neighboring the Historic Kenton County Courthouse in Independence.

The project is in partnership with the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board and Durr Foundation, which are providing a combined $375,000 for the construction costs.

As currently planned, the project will include an open-air pavilion roughly 25 feet by 50 feet, along with bathrooms, storage and parking. The structure will feature a cupola designed to match the aesthetics of the historic courthouse so the project fits the character of its surrounding community.

“Agriculture is a key piece of our identity and our history,” Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said in a statement. “Building a home for the Independence Farmers Market on our campus gives us the opportunity to celebrate our Kenton County farmers and builds upon the County’s long-term ambitions of turning the courthouse campus into a space that will serve our residents for generations to come.”

Kenton County will partner with the city of Independence for scheduling the farmers market. On days not needed for this purpose, it will be available to the public for rent through Kenton County Parks & Recreation.

There are now more than 170 successful and diverse farmers’ markets across the Bluegrass State, spanning 115 counties and approximately 2,400 vendors, according to Kentucky Proud, the Commonwealth’s official agricultural marketing brand which is overseen by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board.

The project is expected to carry a total cost of $680,781 and to be complete by the end of the year.