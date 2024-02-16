Northern Kentucky University extends merit-based scholarship deadline due to FAFSA delays

Northern Kentucky University is moving the deadline for incoming freshman to accept merit scholarship awards from May 1 to June 1.

The decision comes in response to the delays universities across the country are experiencing as the federal government navigates the changes implemented to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

In an effort to simplify and streamline the FAFSA process, the government instituted changes for the 2024-25 school year. Those changes have resulted in unexpected delays from the government. NKU expects to start learning of financial awards for students beginning in mid-March and is committed to sending financial aid packages out as soon as possible.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that all students have equitable access to the financial resources they need to pursue their educational goals,” said Leah Stewart, assistant vice president for enrollment and financial assistance. “By extending this decision deadline, we hope to alleviate some of the stress and uncertainty caused by FAFSA delays and allow students to make well-informed decisions about their futures.”

The extended decision deadline applies to incoming freshman who have been offered scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year. “Shifting this decision deadline allows us to ensure we’re putting students and their families first,” says Ryan Padgett, associate provost for strategic enrollment planning and student success for the university. “NKU has been proactive in providing direct support for students every step of the way. Our priority is to ensure that every student has the resources they need to thrive at NKU.”

For more information on admission or financial aid, or for more info on FAFSA, visit inside.nku.edu.

