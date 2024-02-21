KY Chamber Foundation report outlines progress to grow workforce, connect education and business

The Kentucky Chamber Foundation has released its 2023 Impact Report, highlighting the organization’s efforts to advance workforce development across the Commonwealth, prepare students for their future careers in Kentucky, and promote inclusion among the business community, among other key initiatives.

The 2023 Impact Report outlines Foundation programs that have been critical in addressing some of Kentucky’s most pressing issues.

“We acknowledge the persistent population and workforce challenges our state faces and recognize the increasing need for collaborative and innovative solutions. Our commitment to jobs, growth, and possibility for all Kentuckians remains unwavering as we eagerly embrace future opportunities,” said Kentucky Chamber Foundation Senior Vice President Beth Davisson.

“The work of the Kentucky Chamber Foundation is critical to advancing our Commonwealth. There has never been a more important time to bring businesses and education partners together in a collaborative effort to address workforce challenges, ensure inclusivity for all Kentuckians, and promote high-quality education. The future of Kentucky depends on our work to solve these pressing issues, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to make Kentucky the best state in the nation to live, work and do business,” said Kentucky Chamber Foundation Chair Condrad Daniels of HJI Supply Chain Solutions.

Connecting Education and Business

The Kentucky Chamber Foundation, in partnership with the Truist Leadership Institute, offers in-depth professional development that empowers principals across Kentucky to lead high-performing schools and prepare students for future success. In 2023, 42 principals, representing 20,800 Kentucky students from 33 counties, participated in the program. More than $217,000 was committed in 2023 by the Kentucky business community to provide this program at no cost to the participating principals.

In 2023, the Foundation participated in the second year of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s National Civics Bee, a competition to engage middle school students in civic education and activity. This year’s competition began with students submitting essays to compete in regional competitions hosted by local chambers of commerce across Kentucky. The statewide competition hosted by the Foundation included multiple rounds of civics questions, and the students with the top scores gave a speech on the essay they submitted in front of a panel of judges.

Growing Kentucky’s Workforce

The Foundation’s Talent Pipeline Management (TPM®) initiative is a collaborative and systematic approach to solving the diverse workforce needs across Kentucky. In 2023, TPM®️ worked with employers and state partners to establish pathways and engage 1,600 Kentuckians in training and career-related opportunities.

In 2023, the Foundation’s Bus to Business® program connected 40 employers and over 2,500 Kentucky students to participate in career-related discussions and activities. As a direct outcome of these initiatives, nearly 150 students have successfully secured connections to internships, apprenticeships or job opportunities.

The Foundation’s Workforce Recovery Program has several initiatives that provide pathways for employers to help more Kentuckians reach long-term recovery while supporting fair chance employment. In 2023, the Fair Chance Academy provided 80 employers from Kentucky’s diverse industries with training and resources, and as a result, these employers have hired more than 415 Kentuckians from incarceration or the recovery community in the past year.

Promoting Inclusion

The Foundation has continued to connect Kentucky businesses that are seeking to diversify their supply chains through the Kentucky Minority-Owned Business Database. Complementing the database, the Foundation organized multiple Minority-Owned Business Certification events across the state in 2023 to educate more than 100 businesses on the benefits of becoming certified. Additionally, the Foundation held a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Academy, partnering with nearly 50 employers to enhance their practices for recruiting and retaining diverse talent.

Read the full 2023 Kentucky Chamber Foundation Impact Report at www.kychamber.com.

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce