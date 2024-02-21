New, free curriculum and training will help KY high school students, young adults land aviation careers

As the global demand for air travel continues to grow, the need for aircraft pilots is on the rise. Last year, Kentucky landed a $500,000 Aircraft Pilot Workforce Development Grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to create a curriculum that will prepare high school students and young adults for professional careers in the aviation industry, including classroom and work-based learning opportunities.

Since receiving the FAA grant, Kentucky state agencies that support workforce development, education and transportation have been collaborating with a national aviation foundation to launch a new, free career preparation curriculum. The goal is to train high school students and young Kentuckians for a variety of high-demand careers as aircraft pilots and other aviation jobs to help meet this growing demand.

“Our commitment to education and training opportunities for all Kentuckians remains a key priority as we build on record economic investment and job creation in the commonwealth,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “With the support of this FAA grant, Team Kentucky can now offer a powerful tool for schools, workforce development programs and employers. It will help our young people bridge that final mile from high school to high-demand careers as aircraft pilots and aerospace engineers, so they can earn a good living while filling critical positions in our workforce.”

On Tuesday, the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet (ELC), the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Aviation (KYTC), and the AOPA Foundation Inc. debuted the new aviation career preparation curriculum and demonstrated some of the classroom activities available for educators, industry and community leaders gathered at the Aviation Museum of Kentucky at Bluegrass Airport in Lexington.

In 2023, ELC’s Department for Workforce Development was awarded the Federal Aviation Administration grant, which the Office of Employer and Apprenticeship Services (OEAS) administers as the Kentucky Aviation Experience Requires Opportunity (KY-AERO) grant in partnership with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association/AOPA Foundation Inc. (AFI).

“I was thrilled to participate in some of the classroom activities and discuss how this curriculum will help create life-changing school-to-work experiences for young Kentuckians while positively impacting our economy in growing the aviation and aerospace industry in the commonwealth,” said ELC Secretary Jamie Link. “The sky is the limit for the students who participate in this program, and our cabinet is honored to administer this federal grant, which can lead to transformed futures through aviation education and training.”

Educators in attendance were given the opportunity to be among the first in Kentucky to sign up for three days of free professional development training scheduled for this Spring.

Complimentary hotel accommodations will also be provided for those Kentucky educators who sign up for the training, which will be held in Florence during April and Louisville in May.

“The Kentucky Department of Education’s Office of Career and Technical Education is excited for the future of Aviation Career Preparation in Kentucky and the impact the Aviation Job Experience Career Preparation Curriculum will have on Kentucky’s students and workforce,” said Dr. Beth Hargis, associate commissioner, Office of Career and Technical Education, Kentucky Department of Education.

Kentucky’s aviation industry is comprised of over 400 businesses ranging from small general aviation companies to large multinational logistics operations, paving the way to a more interconnected global economy. Training, exposing and securing opportunities for Kentuckians to enter aviation career pathways is important for continued growth.

“We’re proud to partner in this innovative initiative,” said Kentucky Department of Aviation Commissioner Mark Carter. “Aviation education is a smart investment to spark an interest in aerospace in Kentucky youth and get them on the path to pursue a meaningful career in a much-needed field.”

The partnerships between the various state government agencies and the AOPA build on the foundation to create a stronger collaboration system between students, teachers, businesses and government—providing a holistic pathway into aviation careers.

“The Kentucky aviation and aerospace economy needs a well-trained workforce to keep its competitive edge,” said Glenn Ponas, AOPA Foundation director of high school outreach. “With this curriculum, Team Kentucky and the AOPA Foundation have together built a powerful tool to help Kentucky’s economy grow.”