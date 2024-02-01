KY Higher Education Assistance Authority highlights FAFSA February during Student Loan Month

High school students headed to college or technical schools should submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) during FAFSA February, which is also Financial Aid Month. It’s the first step in applying for college financial aid.

“Our administration will always put education first, because it is the key to creating new cycles of success for Kentucky families,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “Filing the FAFSA will allow students to learn if they qualify for federal and state financial aid programs to help pay for college or technical school as they chase their dreams.”

The Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA), the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) program, wants to help students and parents complete the FAFSA. KHEAA operates a call center and text line, available at 8﻿0﻿0-﻿9﻿2﻿8-89﻿2﻿6 for questions, or if you need additional assistance, you can reach out to the KHEAA Outreach counselor designated for your county. Locate your counselor at www.kheaa.com.

Even if you are considering a short-term program or a two-year degree, there may be financial aid available if you submit the FAFSA.

“KHEAA Outreach is here to support you in making your college dreams a reality by pointing the way to a better economic future for Kentuckians, and not just for four-year degree programs,” said Casi Benedict, KHEAA’s director of outreach. “If you want to go to technical school or get an associate’s degree, there is financial aid available for you too.”

In addition to KEES, KHEAA is the state agency that administers need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs. For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com/scholarships-grants, write KHEAA at PO B﻿ox 7﻿98, Frank﻿fort, K﻿Y 4﻿060﻿2 or call 8﻿0﻿0-﻿9﻿2﻿8-89﻿2﻿6.

KHEAA also administers the KY Saves 529 program, which allows families to save for college. For more information, visit www.kysaves.com.

KHESLC is the Kentucky not-for-profit agency committed to offering students/borrowers with the lowest possible cost assistance in achieving their higher education dreams by offering the Advantage Education Loan program. For more information, visit www.advantageeducationloan.com.

Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority