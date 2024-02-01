New CVG, Vohnt collaboration offers on-demand car care services while your travel

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has partnered with Vohnt, an on-demand valet car service, to provide specialized car care while you travel.

Now available to CVG travelers, Vohnt’s services allow those who utilize CVG’s valet parking service the opportunity to have their vehicles detailed and serviced while they travel.

Travelers can book their service in advance or by simply pulling up to the CVG valet area, dropping their keys with a valet attendant, and asking to add a Vohnt service to their parking. The Vohnt team then picks up their vehicle, services it, and returns it to the valet parking area – all while travelers are away and their vehicle is sitting idle.

To book in advance or view more details, visit CVGairport.com or Vohnt.com.

Vohnt’s services include:

Interior and exterior detail

Interior clean

Oil change with free filter replacement

Gas top-off

Car wash

Vohnt is offering users an introductory discount of $50 off a full detail using code: CVGLAUNCH

The video explains how the service works:

“As we elevate the travel experience at CVG, this new service adds an extra nice convenience for travelers while they are away,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer. “We were looking for a partner to provide this unique amenity and are excited to launch with the Vohnt team.”

“Vohnt’s focus is to work with airports that are driven around offering a superb user-experience,” said Ethan Dewhurst, Vohnt co-founder and chief executive officer. “This collaboration with CVG is a perfect match and will provide travelers with the most convenient way to care for their vehicle. It’s as easy as book, drop, and enjoy as you return to your car fully serviced and ready to go.”

Vohnt’s collaboration with CVG is the first of many medium-large market airports with which Vohnt plans to launch this amenity across the country.

